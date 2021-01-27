 Warzone players want a simple feature taken from Fortnite & Apex Legends - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone players want a simple feature taken from Fortnite & Apex Legends

Published: 27/Jan/2021 13:54 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 13:55

by Jacob Hale
Warzone Apex Legends Fortnite
Activision/Respawn/Epic Games

Share

Warzone

Warzone players have revealed one feature they really want added to the Call of Duty battle royale title — and it is copied straight from its top competitors, Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Fortnite was possibly the biggest game to ever exist at its peak, popularizing the battle royale genre to millions upon millions of fans worldwide.

It set off a huge wave of new BR games, including Apex Legends which remains super popular to this day and, of course, Warzone.

That said, while the games are all different, they bear several similarities and aren’t afraid to take ideas from one another when certain features work. For example, Fortnite introduced the Reboot Van as a direct copy of Apex’s Respawn Beacon.

Warzone Dam parachutes
Activision
Warzone is still in its infancy when compared to Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Now, there’s one feature in both Fortnite and Apex Legends that Warzone players want introduced to Verdansk, and it could be a complete game-changer.

Right now, most of you will judge your drops primarily based on where the first circle is. For example, you might like dropping Quarry but, if the circle is in the south-west side of the map, you might instead aim for Train Station or Promenade West.

What some players want to see is no first circle marker when flying in — you pick your drop based on where you like landing rather than where the circle is spreading out the lobby a little more and also meaning you have to adapt on the fly. This idea was posed by CIassic_Ghost on Reddit, and you can see here what he means.

Small suggestion: Reveal the first circle AFTER everyone has dropped from r/CODWarzone

This has proved a heavily popular concept with other Warzone players, amassing thousands of upvotes.

That said, there are some detractors too, with some players worried it would add too much RNG to the game or end with players always dropping in the same spots.

It would definitely make for a more interesting drop, but whether it would work long-term remains to be seen. Fortnite and Apex Legends clearly have some definitive staying power, so they’re doing something right — maybe Warzone could copy this to help bolster the game even further.

Call of Duty

Absurd Warzone parachute bug is ruining players landings

Published: 27/Jan/2021 16:40

by Alex Garton
Warzone parachute drop
Treyarch/Activision

Share

Warzone

A bug in Call of Duty: Warzone is causing players to drop into Verdansk at an extremely slow speed with a strange gliding animation. Although it’s certainly a frustrating glitch to encounter, there’s no denying it’s absolutely hilarious.

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale titles on the market. It’s free to play model and incredible gunplay separate it from the competition and is the reason the game has such a dedicated fanbase.

However, the title is far from perfect and has become famous for its issues with bugs, exploits, and hackers. From players being able to shoot while they’re down to unlimited respawns in a match, it’s fair to say the game cannot be described as polished.

Well, Warzone players have discovered yet another in-game bug, and this time it affects a player’s ability to parachute down into Verdansk.

Warzone Parachute
Treyarch/Activision
Warzone’s Season One December update introduced Black Ops Cold War’s weapons into the game.

New Warzone bug affects players dropping into the map

A post made to the CODWarzone subreddit has revealed a hilarious bug that occasionally occurs when players drop into Verdansk.

As seen in the clip posted by budibungbung, the player character’s parachute animation is completely glitched. Instead of gliding down to the intended location, the operator does a hilarious shuffle walk-in mid-air and appears to drop at an extremely slow speed. One commenter on the thread even compared the dance-like movement of the operator to Micheal Jackson’s Thriller.

Just to add to the absurdness of the bug, the player’s parachute is facing the wrong direction and appears to be completely tangled up with the operator.

Unfortunately, all jokes aside, this glitch looks like it could be extremely frustrating to run into and is just another issue to add to the list. However, at least this is one bug that might put a smile on your face if you experience it.

Haven’t seen this one before from r/CODWarzone

As with any bug in Warzone, it’s difficult to know when or if this parachute glitch will be fixed.

By the looks of it, it doesn’t look like loads of Warzone players are running into the issue. So, fingers crossed it doesn’t affect your games and you don’t have to wait for half the match for your operator to land.