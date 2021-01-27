Warzone players want a simple feature taken from Fortnite & Apex Legends - Dexerto

Warzone players have revealed one feature they really want added to the Call of Duty battle royale title — and it is copied straight from its top competitors, Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Fortnite was possibly the biggest game to ever exist at its peak, popularizing the battle royale genre to millions upon millions of fans worldwide.

It set off a huge wave of new BR games, including Apex Legends which remains super popular to this day and, of course, Warzone.

That said, while the games are all different, they bear several similarities and aren’t afraid to take ideas from one another when certain features work. For example, Fortnite introduced the Reboot Van as a direct copy of Apex’s Respawn Beacon.

Now, there’s one feature in both Fortnite and Apex Legends that Warzone players want introduced to Verdansk, and it could be a complete game-changer.

Right now, most of you will judge your drops primarily based on where the first circle is. For example, you might like dropping Quarry but, if the circle is in the south-west side of the map, you might instead aim for Train Station or Promenade West.

What some players want to see is no first circle marker when flying in — you pick your drop based on where you like landing rather than where the circle is spreading out the lobby a little more and also meaning you have to adapt on the fly. This idea was posed by CIassic_Ghost on Reddit, and you can see here what he means.

This has proved a heavily popular concept with other Warzone players, amassing thousands of upvotes.

That said, there are some detractors too, with some players worried it would add too much RNG to the game or end with players always dropping in the same spots.

It would definitely make for a more interesting drop, but whether it would work long-term remains to be seen. Fortnite and Apex Legends clearly have some definitive staying power, so they’re doing something right — maybe Warzone could copy this to help bolster the game even further.