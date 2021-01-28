 NICKMERCS claims Stoner 63 Warzone loadout is better than PKM - Dexerto
Call of Duty

NICKMERCS claims Stoner 63 Warzone loadout is better than PKM

Published: 28/Jan/2021 10:53

by James Busby
Stoner 63
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

NICKMERCS Warzone Warzone Season 1

The Stoner 63 is one of the most viable LMGs in Warzone thanks to its decent accuracy and high damage. NICKMERCS thinks he’s found the perfect combination of attachments to make this gun hit as hard as possible. 

While Warzone is often dominated by assault rifles and SMGs, there have been times where the game’s LMGs have become the go-to weapons. While the likes of the Bruen and PKM have dropped in popularity, Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the Stoner 63 is a decent contender for the LMG crown. 

Black Ops Cold War guns have often struggled to compete with Modern Warfare’s loadouts, but with the right attachments, the Stoner 63 can dish out some truly dizzying damage. Unlike the M60 and RPD, this LMG is pretty accurate and can deliver the precision needed to secure those all-important ranged kills. 

NICKMERCS’ Stoner 63 Warzone loadout

Stoner 63
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)
This Stoner 63 loadout really packs a punch.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 17.8” Cavalry Lancer
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: 120 Rnd

Nick’s Stoner 63 class is tailored towards increasing the LMG’s accuracy and damage, while also bolstering its range potential – an area many Cold War guns have struggled to compete in. First up is the Agency Suppressor, which gives the Stoner 63 increased damage range and sound suppression. 

Of course, this increased range will mean nothing if you can’t actually hit your targets. Fortunately, Nick has equipped the Field Agent Foregrip to help control the Stoner 63’s vertical recoil. Those of you who have used the Stoner 63 will know just how potent the vertical kick can be, so having any attachments that reduce recoil are a must.

Perhaps the most interesting choice here is the 17.8” Cavalry Lancer. This barrel may state that it simply increases vehicle damage, but it actually drastically improves the Stoner 63’s bullet velocity. Not only does this make it easier to hit mid to long-range targets, it also decreases the weapon’s time to kill. 

Lastly, rounding things off at the bottom of the list are the Axial Arms 3x and 120 Rnd mags. The Axial Arms 3x is one of the cleanest Black Ops Cold War sights in the game, enabling you to easily kill targets across all engagement ranges. 

Meanwhile, the 120 Rnd magazine gives you enough ammo to grab those game-winning squad wipes. It’s certainly not hard to see why NICKMERCS secured a 24-kill game with this loadout, so give the Stoner 63  it a go yourself.

Call of Duty

Warzone streamer accuses player of cheating in Gulag, turns out they were just better

Published: 28/Jan/2021 13:40

by James Busby
RussDaddy (Twitch)

Warzone Warzone Season 1

Warzone’s hacking problem continues to cause problems for legitimate players, but the problem has gotten so bad that the number of false accusations are rising. 

Warzone is certainly no stranger to cheating. In fact, Season 1 games have been flooded with aim-botters, wall hackers, and players that exploit game-breaking glitches to get an unfair advantage. Despite numerous bans and the shutting down of cheat websites, Activision has failed to control the cheating problem that continues to run rampant in Warzone. 

Since the game’s launch, many Call of Duty streamers have been vocal about Warzone’s lackluster anti-cheat system. Things have gotten so bad that players like NICKMERCS have decided to quit competitive Warzone tournaments for good. However, due to the game’s competitive nature and the sheer amount of cheaters, it can sometimes be tricky to determine whether players are actually hacking. 

Warzone streamer cheating accusation

Warzone spectating
RussDaddy (Twitch)
It can often be tricky to tell who is cheating and who isn’t in Warzone.

After all, 100 Thieves’ Tommey recently apologized for falsely accusing a fellow competitor in the $200,000 Twitch Rivals event. Not only did this lead to the player being disqualified from the competition, they also received a lot of backlash from fellow viewers who jumped on the cheating bandwagon. 

It’s certainly not uncommon to be labeled as a cheater in Warzone, especially when nearly every lobby has players running around with aimbot and wallhacks on. However, now another legitimate player has found themselves being called a cheater on stream. 

Reddit user, felineprotector uploaded a clip of them beating Warzone Streamer RussDaddy in the Gulag. “Nothing feels better than being called a hacker by a streamer when you’re legit,” says felineprotector. This comes after RussDaddy claimed that they had been cheating after the streamer lost his Gulag match. 

Felineprotector’s Gulag strategy seems so well-calculated, it’s not surprising the streamer thought he was cheating. “If I have the side without a car, I fake like I’m a bot jumping on the perch then bunnyhop to cut them off from the car,” says the Warzone player. “Either you get them, get hit markers and have an advantage for a push, or you know they are in spawn.”

 

This certainly explains how RussDaddy got beamed so quickly, and why the streamer thought that felineprotector was hacking. However, the real irony of this particular encounter is that the falsely accused player ended up running into a real hacker later in the game. 

“The best part is we ended up getting killed by the actual hacker he mentions, just blatantly aim-botting.” It certainly seems Warzone’s cheating problem isn’t going anywhere soon, but we’ll see if Activision manages to deal with the problem for good when the new season hits servers later this year. 