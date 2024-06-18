“Pay to win” SMG dominates Warzone with cleanest optic yet

There is a new “pay to win” SMG in Warzone, as one Call of Duty expert believes its new iron sights make the weapon “broken” as players can see much clearer than before.

As Call of Duty has gotten deeper into the in-game store side of things, recent games have had to contend with a number of problematic guns, skins, and other add-ons that aren’t supposed to give players a competitive advantage but end up doing just that.

These ‘pay-to-win’ items have run riot at times, especially when it comes to Warzone. Players won’t forget the likes of the MAC-10 Gallantry blueprint or the blackout Roze skin anytime soon.

Article continues after ad

However, according to Warzone expert JoeWo, there is another “pay to win” gun in the battle royale right now, and that’s the Poisoned Caress BlackCell blueprint for the AMR9 that you can get from the Season 4 battle pass.

Article continues after ad

Just like the Bone Structure blueprint for the DG-58, which Joe pointed out as well, this blueprint gives the already powerful SMG a much clearer set of iron sights.

“It makes the AMR9 iron sights absolutely broken,” the YouTuber said in his June 17 video. “Now, that is the number one problem with the AMR9. The iron sights are probably the worst in Call of Duty history if you don’t have this blueprint.”

Article continues after ad

Muzzle: ZEHM35 Compensated Flash Hider

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Stock: JAK Cut Throat

Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Magazine: 50-round mag

With this being a BlackCell blueprint, you’ll have to shell out a little more than the normal battle pass, so it’s not only pay to win but expensive too.

If it becomes a widespread problem then you probably shouldn’t discount the chances that the devs nerf the iron sights a little. So, if you miss out in the future, tough luck.