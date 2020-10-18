"Broken" Warzone skin is too hard to see & players aren't happy about it - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 5 Roze “Rook” operator is maddening players, as the small, dark silhouette is sometimes impossible to detect before getting killed.

Verdansk is a diverse environment and Modern Warfare’s operators are fittingly blessed with a varied assortment of camouflages. With the map spanning green, forested areas, dry, muted plains, and dark, indoor rooms, there is a lot of different scenery to keep track of.

Within the map’s obscured nooks and crannies, one Season 5 operator skin has become a particular nuisance for players. Upon hitting Tier 100 on the preceding season’s Battle Pass, the Roze “Rook” skin was unlocked, offering fans a jet-black, sleek character to rock across Modern Warfare’s multiplayer and accompanying battle royale.

With the prevalence of close-quarters combat in dimly lit indoor spaces, players have begun pointing out just how impossible it is to see Roze in the game.

In a screenshot shown by ‘bleedblue_knetic’ on Reddit, there appears to be an empty cell in the subterranean jails located below the Prison POI. But their teammate, ‘Deadalus,’ is highlighted as being right behind the cell’s bars.

Even knowing someone is technically there, it is practically impossible to discern a character model behind the partial obstructions.

As such, bleedblue_knetic’s post is titled simply: “I’ve never really seen anyone talk about it, but does anyone else think Roze skin is not okay?” In response, the vast majority of commenters agreed that this skin is an issue and is getting widely used by sweaty players because of how difficult it is to see in Warzone’s darker environments.

One commenter summed it up succinctly: “It’s one of the most broken skins in the game.”

Another Redditor, ‘OJbeforethebadstuff,’ also replied with his own example of the Rook skin’s seeming invisibility. While their video settings appear to lack more brightness than necessary, it still demonstrates just how deadly Roze’s camouflage can be.

As seen in the video, the screen is darker than most players’ displays, but, nonetheless, the Roze that kills him is frankly invisible. It isn’t until you watch the kill cam that you realize there was a person actually standing there amongst the tables, waiting to secure an easy elimination.

Usually, hacking is raised as a possibility when you’re killed by someone you can’t see. But, in this case, it appears that the Rook skin is simply svelte and dark enough to blend into indoor backgrounds perfectly.

Her hitbox isn’t technically smaller than others’ and she does appear in an obvious contrast when in bright environments, but so much of Warzone is played in dimmed locations that this is as meta a skin as the game has seen. Infinity Ward has yet to respond to complaints and it remains to be seen if some of the game’s niche visibility issues can be resolved.