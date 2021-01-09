Logo
Warzone slammed for “pay to win” blueprint making Mac 10 loadout even more OP

Published: 9/Jan/2021 15:25

by Connor Bennett
Gallantry blueprint in Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone has been accused of being pay-to-win after the Gallantry blueprint for the Mac 10, which is a part of the battle pass, is seemingly stronger than the base weapon. 

Just like every other successful battle royale on the market, Warzone has been kept fresh with multiple updates since it launched. Be it map changes, new skins, extra cosmetics, and even challenges, Warzone has had it all.

These additions, though, haven’t come with controversy. The meta changes each time a weapon like the DMR or Bruen comes to the forefront – with players trying to get an upper hand in any way possible.

The Mac10 is one of the weapons that has shaped the current meta, but, after discovered that the Gallantry blueprint of the weapon is actually a buff compared to the base version, some have called the game pay-to-win.

Treyarch
The Mac 10 is currently the best SMG in Warzone.

Twitch and YouTube star NICKMERCS called out the weapon as pay to win in his latest YouTube upload, saying it’s not a good look for the Warzone developers. 

“I love my Mac 10 and I have a lot of fun using it in Verdansk right now, and I totally cool with them not touching this thing, but, it probably does need to get fixed,” he said. “At the end of the day, pay to win is not going to be a good look. You don’t want to force people to cough up their cash to be able to play at a higher level. That’s just not it man,” Nick added, before defending the devs.

“Now it’s obviously just a mistake, I’m sure they didn’t mean to do this, they might have – I don’t know – but I don’t think they did. It’ll probably get fixed soon.” 

Other players have called it out too. “Shame on you. CW integration is a mess. You integrate skins pay to win on Mac10 and your DMR’s patch is a joke,” tweeted one fan. 

“Nerf DMR and fix the problem about the battle pass blueprint of [the] Mac10 or maybe the game has been changed to pay to win????” added another. 

Previously, players called out the Bruen and Grau as pay to win weapons, but that was a little different seeing as that was just about the base versions.

If it is a mistake, as NICKMERCS points out, then the problem should be fixed sooner rather than later, but we’ll just have to wait and see. 

100T Enable explains why he thinks Scump “tails off” in Call of Duty seasons

Published: 9/Jan/2021 13:58

by Joe Craven
YT: Enable/CDL

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty League Enable

Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, retired Call of Duty pro, has revealed his top ten CoD pros ahead of the second Call of Duty League season getting underway. OpTic Chicago legend Scump comes in at no. 10, and Enable explained exactly why. 

The first Call of Duty League season – won by Dallas Empire by back in August – was a difficult one to judge players off. The move to almost entirely online competition obfuscated the best players, with connection becoming a regular issue around which matches could be determined.

However, retired Call of Duty pro Enable hasn’t shied away from sharing his top ten pros right now. Talent, intangibles (communication, IQ etc), and impact are the three criteria against which he was judging players. The latter refers to a player’s ability to take over a game and sway a result in one team’s favor.

Enable at CDL Minnesota in a Seattle Surge jumper
Call of Duty League
Enable with the Surge, during last year’s CDL Minnesota.

There are a number of surprises in store in Enable’s list. However, the main one is Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, at number ten. Wyatt’s justification for this is the tendency of ‘the King’ to “tail off” with new games, perhaps because of his longevity in the professional CoD scene.

“Now if this was all time, Seth would obviously go down as the best SMG player in CoD history,” Enable said. “But it’s not, it’s right now. He obviously still has the talent, he’s very skilled mechanically… When you’ve been as successful as Scump, in and out of CoD, for as long as he has, it’s kind of hard to keep that fire, and have that passion. When a new CoD drops Scump’s absolutely disgusting, but then he kinda tails off.”

Enable then speculated as to the reasons behind these declines, suggesting that Scump may get bored of the CoDs or be more focused on content creation – the latter of which has seen him amass millions of Twitch and YouTube followers.

Timestamp: 0:45

“He’s been one of the best CoD players for the last decade, and he’s also made himself a very successful living doing content,” Enable finished. “He is getting older, he might have a different mindset than when he was 19… I wish I could put him higher.”

As for the list itself, Chicago OpTic’s Envoy takes the bronze medal, while Dallas Empire’s  Shotzzy (last season’s MVP) picks up the second spot. Taking the gold medal, rather unsurprisingly, is Atlanta FaZe’s Simp.

Enable’s full top ten, and their teams, are listed below:

    1. Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr – Atlanta FaZe
    2. Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro – Dallas Empire
    3. Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon – OpTic Chicago
    4. Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris – Atlanta FaZe
    5. Sam ‘Octane’ Larew – Seattle Surge
    6. Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson – Atlanta FaZe
    7. McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel – Atlanta FaZe
    8. Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland – Dallas Empire
    9. Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams – LA Thieves
    10. Seth ‘Scump’ Abner – OpTic Chicago

The nature of ranking current CoD pros is deeply subjective, so it’s no surprise if you don’t agree with this list. There are, though, a number of notable absences.

Crimsix, 2020 World Champion with Dallas Empire and the most winningest CoD player of all time, doesn’t feature. Joining him in the absentee column is Dashy, who has wowed fans with top tier plays since WWII.

Whether Scump can avoid ‘tailing off’ in the CDL’s second campaign remains to be seen, but Enable clearly still thinks highly of Abner to put him on the list at all.