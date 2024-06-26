“Pay to win” MW3 rifle will take over Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded

One of Modern Warfare 3’s most popular assault rifles actually has a “pay to win” twist to it in Warzone, as you don’t suffer from any visual effects while shooting.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has had to contend with its fair share of pay to win items, especially when it comes to Warzone. Not only have we had skins that make you pretty impossible to see, but we’ve also had weapons with increased damage and zero recoil.

While the devs have, at times, shut down some of these, a few new examples have popped up over the last few weeks. This includes the Fallout Atomic Disintegrator optic for the AMR9, and the Poisoned Caress BlackCell blueprint.

Well, Warzone expert Metaphor – who is actually the overall kill leader for the battle royale – has highlighted another “pay to win” gun in the form of the Atomic Beam blueprint for the MTZ-556.

“The MTZ-556 pay to win pack-a-punch blueprint. This thing is absolutely crazy but there is something special that you have to do,” the YouTuber said in his June 25 video, noting you absolutely have to run the Atomic Beam skin and variant of the MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel.

“If you guys are just running the barrel, you don’t get the same sounds but you do get the no smoke or screen shake when you’re using it. This thing is insane, even without this, it’s probably the best AR in the entire game.”

Muzzle: XTEN Havoc 90

Barrel: Atomic Beam – MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Magazine: 5.56 High Velocity

Ammunition: 50-round drum

As Metaphor points out, the blueprint is a part of the Mobile Suit Gundam Aerial pack, so many players may have already picked it up from the in-game store.

He added that should the nerfs fall the way he’s expecting in Season 4 Reloaded, the MTZ-556 will become the gun that everyone runs.

So, if that’s the case, the blueprint may have to be adjusted. For now, however, it’s clearly doing some serious damage.