OpTic H3CZ reveals Scump has been ghosting Shawn Mendes’ requests to play CoD

Call of Duty pro Seth ‘Scump’ Abner might be one of the most famous gamers in the entire world, with fans on every continent, including major celebrities — but it sounds like he has no interest in taking advantage of his fame.

Scump has been the face of Call of Duty for around a decade at the time of writing, considered one of if not the best CoD players of all time.

In that time, he’s amassed a fanbase many esports (and traditional sports) professionals could only dream of and had an illustrious career consisting of multiple championship wins.

As such, many of his fans have grown up and gone on to be top names in the NBA, NFL, music world, and even further afield — but Scump isn’t all that interested in that, according to these claims from OpTic Gaming CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez.

During the OpTic podcast, H3CZ spoke about how they attended the Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz NBA playoffs game with front row seats, and multiple Jazz players came to speak to Scump, calling him “the GOAT.”

It isn’t just sportsmen though, he’s even got globally recognized artists like Shawn Mendes trying to slide in his DMs to play CoD with him — but he isn’t all that interested.

“This dude [Mendes] has hit up Seth a bunch of times to go out while in LA and also play some,” H3CZ explained. “This guy has never replied, or replied maybe once. He’s like ‘I don’t know what to tell him, I don’t know what we’d do.’ I’m like ‘play Call of Duty motherf**ker!’”

Timestamp 35:12

Mendes has almost 70m followers on Instagram at the time of writing, which makes even Scump’s impressive following of around 5m followers across all channels look minuscule in comparison.

Shawn Mendes hasn’t exactly kept his gaming fandom a secret, but it’s not something he often shouts about, so many Scump fans will be surprised to know he has been reaching out to Call of Duty’s king to try and play some games.