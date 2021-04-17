NICKMERCS unveils Sykov pistol class which will "break" Warzone - Dexerto

FaZe Clan YouTuber and streamer NICKMERCS has unveiled his Sykov pistol class for Call of Duty: Warzone, as the recently added pistol continues to prove controversially strong.

Part of Warzone’s enduring appeal is the addition of new weapons, meaning that a season’s meta probably won’t overstay its welcome. Back in December, for example, we saw all of Black Ops Cold War’s weapons and equipment make their way into Warzone.

Following this pattern, the Sykov pistol dropped in Warzone when it was simultaneously released in last year’s title, Modern Warfare. However, players quickly became concerned about the weapon’s relative strength in Warzone, arguing it far out-performs every other pistol (and even a lot of primaries).

A nerf will be coming when Season 3 drops on April 21, but, for the time being, players can jump in and enjoy the Sykov pistol, and NICKMERCS’ insane loadout is a good place to start.

Nick’s loadout is the Monviso variant, taking full advantage of the weapon’s insane 80-round magazine attachment. Naturally, the 80-round mag attachment is joined by the Monolithic Suppressor, a must-have on every MW weapon in Warzone.

The 5mW laser will improve hip-fire capabilities – crucial when running the weapon dual wield. The class is rounded off with the Sorokin 140mm Auto barrel and the PP-Karabin stocks.

It should also be noted that Nick was using them with the Akimbo perk – doubling their firepower at the expense of the ability to ADS.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto

Sorokin 140mm Auto Laser: 5mW laser

5mW laser Ammunition: 80 round drums

80 round drums Stock: PP-Karabin

As if they weren’t already strong enough, NICKMERCS dropped a 20 kill game with the Sykov before being dropped in the match’s final moments.

It goes to show the damage they can do in the right hands – as well as explaining why so many people want to see a swift nerf.

Raven confirmed adjustments will be made to the Sykovs, alongside Roze skin changes, FFAR nerfs and adjustments to sniper glint.