How to unlock Warzone Akimbo perk for dual wield pistols: Sykov, Diamatti, more - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone has a variety of nasty pistol options that only get better in pairs. Here’s how to unlock the Akimbo perk (or the Dual Wield stock) for all Warzone pistols, including the Sykov, Renetti, Diamatti, .357 Magnums, and more.

Following in the footsteps of the .357 Snakeshots and the Diamatti “Duallies,” Modern Warfare’s Akimbo Sykov pistols quickly became the talk of the town across Verdansk shortly after their release. Dual-wielded pistols can be lethal in the game and, as such, often require unique challenges to unlock.

While Black Ops Cold War’s pistols require a Dual Wield stock to run as a pair, all of MW’s require the Akimbo perk — which is unlocked by completing gun-specific challenges.

And, if you want to try out any other dual-wield setups — we’ve included ways to unlock every pistol’s Akimbo or Dual Wield attachments in Warzone.

How to unlock Akimbo perk for Sykov pistol in Warzone

First things first, you need to unlock the Sykov pistol — which requires an entire challenge of its own. Then, the Akimbo perk for the Sykov becomes available at Level 32, at which point you need to complete a challenge to unlock it as well: Get 3 Kills in 5 different matches using the Mo’Money perk with the Sykov.

How to unlock Akimbo perk for Diamatti pistol in Warzone

The Dual Wield stock for the Diamatti becomes available at Level 35, at which point you can simply equip the attachment – there is no special challenge for this one.

How to unlock Akimbo perk for Renetti pistol in Warzone

The Akimbo perk for the Renetti becomes available at Level 36, at which point you need to complete a challenge to unlock it: Get 3 Kills in 5 different matches using the Mo’Money perk with the Renetti.

How to unlock Akimbo perk (Dual Wield) for all Warzone pistols

Magnum (Black Ops Cold War)

Dual Wield stock unlocks at Level 35

1911 (Black Ops Cold War)

Dual Wield stock unlocks at Level 35

1911 (Modern Warfare)

Akimbo unlocks at Level 27

Challenge: Get 3 Kills in 5 different matches using the Mo’Money perk with the 1911

X16 (Modern Warfare)

Akimbo unlocks at Level 20

Challenge: Get 3 kills in 5 different matches using the Sleight of Hand perk with the X16

.357 (Modern Warfare)

Akimbo unlocks at Level 34

Challenge: Get 3 Kills in 5 different matches using the Recon perk with the .357

.50 GS (Modern Warfare)

Akimbo unlocks at Level 37

Challenge: Get 3 Kills in 5 different matches using the FMJ perk with the .50 GS

M19 (Modern Warfare)

Akimbo unlocks at Level 6

Challenge: Get 3 Kills in 5 different matches using the Frangible-Wounding perk with the M19

Since every overpowered set of pistols eventually gets nerfed in Warzone, you can never know when the next meta handguns will pop up. That means it’s a good idea to keep these challenges in mind so that you can be the first one at the table when meta shifts.

We’ll keep this piece updated with any new pistols that get added to Warzone, either from BOCW or MW — so keep an eye out for upcoming patches.