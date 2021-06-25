Warzone Season 4’s best AR class? ZLaner shows off “insane” FARA 83 loadout

Warzone Season 4’s meta has already evolved a ton and may have landed on its new long-range AR. After the MG 82 nerfs, ZLaner has shared his best FARA 83 loadout and it is a no-recoil juggernaut.

While the CR-56 AMAX was king in Warzone for a while, Season 4 debuted a broken MG 82 LMG and that machine had some terrifying time in the sun. Then it got nerfed within days and the long-range meta opened up.

Like most other serious Warzone streamers, ZLaner has opted for the FARA 83 as his AR of choice ever since the MG went bye bye. The gun, like most Black Ops Cold War ARs, got some buffs when the AMAX got nerfed and… it’s pretty nasty now.

With negligible recoil, serious damage, and a hefty mag size, the FARA is now a demon at range. While it used to be an SMG-esque speedster, ZLaner’s class turns it into a demon from distance.

The best Warzone FARA 83 loadout: ZLaner’s “OP” class

This ZLaner build for the FARA 83 is basically every serious player’s go-to right now, with one minor adjustment for better mobility:

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 19.5″ Liberator

: 19.5″ Liberator Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

After the AMAX and MG 82 nerfs, Warzone players have turned to this FARA build for long-range success and there’s obvious reasons why. With a hefty 60-round mag, GRU Suppressor, and Spetsnaz Grip — this thing is easy to control and dangerous from deep. And ZLaner demonstrates that comfortably, securing kill after kill with it at most ranges.

The only thing you should really consider changing up is the 19.5″ Liberator. While Z prefers it for some mobility perks, other top players like Aydan have opted for the 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel, which is slower but even more lethal at range.

If you want to drop bombs like Z, this is the class for you. If you’re curious about what other streamers are running for the FARA 83, then check out our full hub with loadout spreadsheets from the game’s best players and brightest minds — like Aydan, HusKerrs, and JGOD.