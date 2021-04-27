NICKMERCS shows off AK-47 Warzone loadout for Season 3 "banned" from competitive - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his Season 3 AK-47 loadout that turns the AR into a deadly SMG.

The AK-47 has always been capable of dishing out plenty of damage, but it’s only after the Season 3 nerfs to the FFAR, AUG, and M16 that it has become increasingly popular. Adding to this, are the recent recoil adjustments that have also made the AK-47 a lot more competent at range. This deadly Cold War AR boasts an incredible damage profile and great mobility, making it a great choice in Warzone Season 3.

Nick’s AK-47 build aims to capitalize on the gun’s incredible damage capabilities by transforming it into a deadly SMG. If you’re tired of running the meta MAC-10 loadout or just want to try something new, then this AK-47 loadout is the perfect addition to your arsenal.

NICKMERCS AK-47 Warzone loadout

Barrel: 15.5” Ultralight

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Nick’s AK-47 loadout is tailored around making the gun as quickly as possible, enabling players to zip around their foes and melt them in close-quarters fights. First up is the 15.5” Ultralight barrel and KGB Skeletal Stock. The barrel helps speed up your strafe speed, while the KGB Skeletal Stock boosts ADS firing move speed, aim walking speed, and sprint to fire time.

Next on the speed-enhancing attachment list is the Spetsnaz Speedgrip. This underbarrel attachment is essential, particularly if you wish to remain competitive against the most potent SMGs. Not only does the added sprint move speed and horizontal recoil control greatly increase the AK-47’s kill potential, but it also helps secure kills outside of close-quarter ranges.

The Serpent Wrap is also a must here as it greatly speeds up the AK-47’s ADS time, which enables you to zap onto your target and begin firing off those high-damage rounds. Rounding things off at the bottom of the list is the 45 Rnd mag.

This mag attachment gives you plenty of ammo needed to take down multiple foes, while also not impacting the AK-47’s ADS speed. After all, sluggish aim down sight times can quickly lead to many a frustrating death.

There you have it, one AK-47 loadout that can compete with Warzone SMGs.