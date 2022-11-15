NICKMERCS concerned Warzone 2.0 “doesn’t show promise” ahead of launch

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes that Warzone 2.0 “doesn’t show promise” as he’s worried about the next installment of the CoD battle royale.

With the launch of Warzone 2.0 on the horizon, Call of Duty fans across the globe are eager to dive into the newest battle royale offering from the franchise, especially as it’s got some major changes from its predecessor.

A number of content creators have already gotten an early look at the game, including NICKMERCS, who actually won the first Warzone 2.0 game between his fellow streamers.

Despite that, the FaZe Clan star has given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 a wide berth, sticking with Apex Legends for the time being. He’s said he’s going to dive into the battle royale side of things, but he’s still got a few concerns.

NICKMERCS explains why he doesn’t miss playing CoD

During a recent stream, the Apex Legends competitor was quizzed on whether or not he’d be diving into Warzone 2.0 and if he missed the Call of Duty scene.

“Do you miss CoD at all? Nah. I think for a long time, playing Call of Duty, I was in a weird place where I really wanted to continue competing but I felt like I couldn’t because the game was just so bad. There were so many hackers,” Nick said.

Nick noted that those hackers haven’t gone anyway, either. “I don’t know if it’s going to be any good man,” he added. “Hacking is still a problem, a big problem. Battle royale does not show promise.”

The FaZe Clan star did suggest that, at some point, his days of sticking with Apex Legends could come to an end, but he doesn’t expect it to happen anytime soon.

He’ll certainly give Warzone 2.0 a go, but don’t be surprised if he hops off it to return to the Apex Games before long.