NICKMERCS explains why he’s avoiding Modern Warfare 2

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has explained why he’s not diving right into Modern Warfare 2 like so many of his peers.

With the long-awaited release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 finally here, plenty of CoD fans and streamers have been diving right into Infinity Ward’s newest offering.

Even though the new game is only in its early days, opinions have been pretty split among fans – especially regarding the layout of the new maps and how you build and unlock new weapons.

In the case of NICKMERCS, while he’s got a history of dominating in Search and Destroy, he’s been straying away from Call of Duty in the last few months. In fact, he’s not even planning to dive into Modern Warfare 2 anytime soon.

NICKMERCS won’t play Modern Warfare 2 just yet

With the newest CoD came finally going live, the Twitch star was quizzed by some fans and fellow content creators on why he wasn’t getting involved.

“I have Apex pro league in a week man. If anyone coming up in here like why am I not playing TDM, dude, you’re bugging out of your mind,” Nick said. “That sh*t is going to be hot for a couple of days and then it’s going to f**king die.

“I don’t have any plans on playing the new CoD, at least for right now. I’m so locked in on the goals ahead and stuff, so.”

The FaZe Clan star did note that he will “definitely dabble” in Warzone 2, but for the time being, his full focus is on Apex Legends and grinding out with his Tripod teammates.

Given his background in Call of Duty, and the fact you’ll need some attachment from multiplayer to carry over to Warzone 2, it probably won’t be long before Nick dives into the new game. But, for now, it’s all about Apex.