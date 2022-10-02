NICKMERCS worried about “weird” things ruining Warzone 2

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is a fan of Warzone 2’s new map but says there are a few “weird” things that he’s not quite sure about.

As the battle royale genre has grown to one of, if not the biggest, in the gaming market to date, players are always looking for something new and innovative to get their teeth stuck into.

Plenty of attempts at shaking up the battle royale have come and gone, with the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Warzone still standing supreme. When it comes to the latter, though, the Call of Duty developers are making a massive change with the launch of Warzone 2 in a few weeks.

A handful of content creators have already gotten to play the game early, and have raised a few concerns about Warzone 2. In the case of NICKMERCS, he’s been complimentary about the new map but has a few worries about other things.

NICKMERCS claims there are a few “weird” things about Warzone 2

The FaZe Clan star was quizzed about the follow-up battle royale during a recent stream, with one fan noting that he’d previously called the new map “incredible” despite his criticisms.

“I thought you said Warzone 2.0’s map was incredible? When I was playing it, I did and I do like the map,” Nick replied.

“There are just so many other things that are really, really weird about the CoD and you’ll see. I stand by what I said. I didn’t give it unnecessary gas, I was the only one there that was talking s**t about it.”

Timestamp of 7:58

A few Warzone players that have gotten their hands on the game already have flagged the changes to TTK (Time-to-kill) and looting as being the biggest headaches.

Nick has also stated that nothing is really going to change between the beta and release date, so it’ll be about adjusting. He’s been having plenty of success in Apex Legends, so, we’ll see how long he lasts in Warzone 2.