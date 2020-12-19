New Modern Warfare content leaked: Soap operator, 3 new Warzone weapons

Call of Duty leaks have revealed an early in-game look at three new weapons, the CX-9, Raal MG, and Sykov, as well as Soap MacTavish’s operator skin that is coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone.

As Black Ops Cold War is integrating with Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode, Warzone players will have plenty of choice when it comes to selecting their loadouts and operators from either game.

Despite the addition of all the Cold War guns and characters, there seems to be even more on the way, with leaks revealing three new weapons and an operator coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Soap MacTavish and new weapons in Warzone

It was previously leaked that the Makarov, a classic CoD pistol, would be added to Modern Warfare, but it has now been leaked by prominent data miner BKTOOR as the “Sykov”, who also revealed a look at the gun in-game.

BKTOOR shared a look at two other leaked weapons that are expected to arrive in a future Modern Warfare update: the CX-9 & Raal MG.

The CX-9 or “Skorpion” is another classic weapon that has appeared in previous Black Ops titles and it is known for being a submachine gun with a high fire rate.

There was also a new LMG revealed called the “Raal MG” and it also appears to have one of the highest fire rates, compared to other weapons in its class.

The prominent Call of Duty leaker also revealed an early look at Captain Soap MacTavish’s skin in-game, following his reveal in the Warzone Intel Mission, but the leak has since been removed from Twitter.

As with all leaks, it is worth noting that these weapons and character skins are still subject to change before Infinity Ward decides to release them in-game.

It is also unclear when these leaked items are expected to arrive in Warzone and Modern Warfare but we’ll be sure to update you with more information when they are announced.