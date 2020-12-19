Logo
New Modern Warfare content leaked: Soap operator, 3 new Warzone weapons

Published: 19/Dec/2020 18:11

by Daniel Cleary
Soap and warzone operator
Infinity Ward / Activision

Call of Duty leaks have revealed an early in-game look at three new weapons, the CX-9, Raal MG, and Sykov, as well as Soap MacTavish’s operator skin that is coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone.

As Black Ops Cold War is integrating with Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode, Warzone players will have plenty of choice when it comes to selecting their loadouts and operators from either game.

Despite the addition of all the Cold War guns and characters, there seems to be even more on the way, with leaks revealing three new weapons and an operator coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone.

skorpion evo in black ops
Treyarch
Modern Warfare leaks hint at the return of the Skorpion and Makarov.

Soap MacTavish and new weapons in Warzone

It was previously leaked that the Makarov, a classic CoD pistol, would be added to Modern Warfare, but it has now been leaked by prominent data miner BKTOOR as the “Sykov”, who also revealed a look at the gun in-game.

BKTOOR shared a look at two other leaked weapons that are expected to arrive in a future Modern Warfare update: the CX-9 & Raal MG.

The CX-9 or “Skorpion” is another classic weapon that has appeared in previous Black Ops titles and it is known for being a submachine gun with a high fire rate.

gameplay RAAL MG , CX-9 , Sykov from modernwarfare

There was also a new LMG revealed called the “Raal MG” and it also appears to have one of the highest fire rates, compared to other weapons in its class.

The prominent Call of Duty leaker also revealed an early look at Captain Soap MacTavish’s skin in-game, following his reveal in the Warzone Intel Mission, but the leak has since been removed from Twitter.

As with all leaks, it is worth noting that these weapons and character skins are still subject to change before Infinity Ward decides to release them in-game.

It is also unclear when these leaked items are expected to arrive in Warzone and Modern Warfare but we’ll be sure to update you with more information when they are announced.

Warzone update fixes game-breaking bugs with Stim and Loadouts

Published: 19/Dec/2020 17:10 Updated: 19/Dec/2020 17:58

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone season 1 dec 19 patch
Activision

A December 19 Call of Duty: Warzone update is patching numerous issues that have emerged in the game since Black Ops Cold War’s integration in Season 1. Namely, the dreaded freezing loadout bug and the infinite Stim Shot glitch.

Since Season 1, Warzone players have found themselves surrounded by cascades of new content. Unfortunately, the massive integration of titles has also come with the re-emergence of two game-breaking bugs.

Within days of the season’s launch, Raven Software acted quickly to find a workaround for a glitched exploit that allowed players to abuse the new Attack Helicopters and become entirely invisible for the duration of a match. Now, they’re addressing the game’s next two biggest bugs.

Having simply removed the gunned choppers from the game, developers moved onto the next two biggest issues: the unlimited Stim Shot glitch and the loadout freeze bug. Each could completely ruin players’ games, making them chief priorities.

best r9-0 warzone loadout
Activision
Fans are still waiting for confirmation that the “Doof Doof” R9-0 is nerfed.

As Raven Software explain, they believe they’ve found solutions to both game-breaking bugs, but will be continuing to monitor in case anything slipped through the cracks. Additionally, the patch is accompanied by a variety of smaller, less consequential bug fixes.

No more infinite Stims or loadout freezes

As the patch notes indicate, there are two principal changes. First, Raven believe they have removed the ability for players to use tactical items infinitely (which directly caused the Stim Shot drama, allowing people to survive indefinitely in the gas).

Second, they believe they’ve solved the loadout drop problem. Given that loadouts now need to access a database with over 30 more guns and all of their attachments, it’s unsurprising that there were some problems doing so. Many players found themselves fully troubled by the issue though, as their character would simply freeze until they got downed when trying to access the loadout.

As of yet, they have still not officially addressed the questions surrounding weapon tuning in Season 1.

Warzone Season 1, December 19 patch notes

  • Fixed issue that allowed player to use tactical items infinitely
  • Speculative fix for players stuck when accessing loadout drops – if you still encounter this, let us know!
  • Fixed issue that prevented Seasonal Challenge progression
  • Fixed issue that prevented access to Match Summary screens
  • Fixed issue that prevented player from equipping max Cold War weapon level attachments
  • Fixed issue that displayed “unlocks at random level” instead of weapons’ intended unlock levels