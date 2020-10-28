 Modern Warfare glitch reveals unreleased Makarov pistol - Dexerto
Modern Warfare glitch reveals unreleased Makarov pistol

Published: 28/Oct/2020 1:35 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 1:58

by Brad Norton
Infinity Ward adds weapons to Modern Warfare with each new season, though it appears even more have been in the works behind the scenes as a secret pistol was accidentally handed out due to a confusing glitch.

Problematic bugs have been on the rise once again throughout Modern Warfare’s sixth and final season. Warzone players have had their runs ended by broken Loadout Drops while others have literally been left in the dark as a result of a game-breaking issue. Despite these problems, every now and then, glitches can actually be a pleasant surprise.

This was the case on October 27 as a player shockingly stumbled upon a new weapon. While playing offline, they noticed something suspicious. One of the AI-controlled enemies was wielding a unique pistol.

After taking them down and picking up the gun, the Makarov was revealed in all its glory. Fit with custom animations, an unfinished model, but all the firepower you’d expect from the classic secondary.

The Makarov pistol first appeared in 2010’s Black Ops and soon featured in the game’s sequel before disappearing. It was usable across the campaign and multiplayer in the first game, though only appeared in the story for the follow-up.

Evidently, it’s an extremely rare weapon compared to some iconic guns in the Call of Duty franchise. Having only appeared in Treyarch releases, it’s a surprise to see the pistol up and running in Modern Warfare.

It appeared as a Renetti on the ground and the icon matched up as well. Though it’s very clear a good amount of work has been put into the gun. From unique reload and inspect animations to its own balancing, it may have been in the plans for a previous seasonal update.

Given the unfinished model of the weapon, however, there’s a good chance we don’t see it properly anytime soon. Infinity Ward could have been testing it months ago before scrapping the gun. Perhaps it’s simply in the game’s files as a placeholder. There’s really no telling at this point in time.

Black Ops 2 Makarov gameplay
Activision
The Makarov pistol has only been usable in Black Ops 1 and 2.

It popped up during an offline session against bots, so don’t expect to see this random bug in an online match either. It would be surprising to see the weapon appear in an Infinity Ward title for the first time after such a long gap, though anything is possible.

With Treyarch taking over Warzone with the transition to Black Ops Cold War, however, it would make more sense to see the Makarov in 2021.

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm