Modern Warfare glitch reveals unreleased Makarov pistol - Dexerto

Infinity Ward adds weapons to Modern Warfare with each new season, though it appears even more have been in the works behind the scenes as a secret pistol was accidentally handed out due to a confusing glitch.

Problematic bugs have been on the rise once again throughout Modern Warfare’s sixth and final season. Warzone players have had their runs ended by broken Loadout Drops while others have literally been left in the dark as a result of a game-breaking issue. Despite these problems, every now and then, glitches can actually be a pleasant surprise.

This was the case on October 27 as a player shockingly stumbled upon a new weapon. While playing offline, they noticed something suspicious. One of the AI-controlled enemies was wielding a unique pistol.

After taking them down and picking up the gun, the Makarov was revealed in all its glory. Fit with custom animations, an unfinished model, but all the firepower you’d expect from the classic secondary.

The Makarov pistol first appeared in 2010’s Black Ops and soon featured in the game’s sequel before disappearing. It was usable across the campaign and multiplayer in the first game, though only appeared in the story for the follow-up.

Evidently, it’s an extremely rare weapon compared to some iconic guns in the Call of Duty franchise. Having only appeared in Treyarch releases, it’s a surprise to see the pistol up and running in Modern Warfare.

It appeared as a Renetti on the ground and the icon matched up as well. Though it’s very clear a good amount of work has been put into the gun. From unique reload and inspect animations to its own balancing, it may have been in the plans for a previous seasonal update.

Given the unfinished model of the weapon, however, there’s a good chance we don’t see it properly anytime soon. Infinity Ward could have been testing it months ago before scrapping the gun. Perhaps it’s simply in the game’s files as a placeholder. There’s really no telling at this point in time.

It popped up during an offline session against bots, so don’t expect to see this random bug in an online match either. It would be surprising to see the weapon appear in an Infinity Ward title for the first time after such a long gap, though anything is possible.

With Treyarch taking over Warzone with the transition to Black Ops Cold War, however, it would make more sense to see the Makarov in 2021.