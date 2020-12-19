Logo
When are Attack Helicopters coming back to Warzone?

Published: 19/Dec/2020 10:17

by Joe Craven
With Attack Helicopters currently disabled to negate Warzone’s invisible player issues, when can we expect them to return to Rebirth Island and Verdansk? 

The merge of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has been a whirlwind for Call of Duty players. While adding new weapons to Warzone is hardly innovative, it is the first time we have seen such significant collaboration between CoD’s two main studios – Infinity Ward and Treyarch.

However, with worlds colliding there were bound to be some issues and, unsurprisingly, they took the form of bugs and glitches sweeping across Warzone’s new Rebirth Island.

Attack Helicopters were added to Warzone as a result of their inclusion in BOCW, but it quickly became clear that they were at the root of a serious bug. Players who had recently used an Attack Helicopter could render themselves invisible to enemy players. As literal as it sounds, this was handing players easy eliminations and victories.

The severity of the bug resulted in dev studios scrambling to isolate a cause and a future fix. Raven were quick to confirm the steps they were taking, confirming on December 17 that Attack Helicopters have been completely removed from Warzone.

“The vehicle will return once the related issues have been fixed,” they explained. “The normal helicopter will remain available. To clarify, this change is to combat the bug causing players to appear invisible to others.”

The Attack Helicopter has been absent from Warzone matches since December 17. Neither Raven nor Infinity Ward have confirmed a return date but, given the severity of the issues we should be able to expect a quick fix.

We can hope to see the Attack Helicopters return to Rebirth Island and Verdansk in the coming days, perhaps on Tuesday December 22 (or early on December 23 depending on your location).

Tuesdays have become key days for Warzone updates, and would be exactly a week after the merger between BOCW and Warzone originally took place.

We will keep you updated as soon as the developers confirm a return date. Until then, players will have to make to do with the normal helicopters.

Aydan and ZLaner win $150K Jack Link’s Warzone Invitational Week 1: recap

Published: 19/Dec/2020 1:15 Updated: 19/Dec/2020 3:45

by Theo Salaun
As Call of Duty: Warzone integrates with Black Ops Cold War, Envy Gaming have announced an upcoming tournament series with $150,000 in prizes and some of the biggest names in the CoD community.

The Jack Link’s Warzone Invitational is one of the first major tournaments debuting the battle royale’s integration with Black Ops Cold War.

Featuring Warzone icons HusKerrs, Vikkstar, and Tommey, alongside some of Call of Duty’s biggest pros like the legendary Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter and CDL MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas, the Jack Link’s Invitational is set to light up Warzone over the next five weeks.

Week 1 recap: Aydan and ZLaner dominate competition

The Warzone King himself Aydan and his duo ZLaner decimated the competition in the first week of the Jack Link’s Invitational. They breezed through the upper bracket, before facing off against BobbyPoff and Unrational in the Winner’s Final.

After sending their rivals to the lower bracket, they had one hand of the trophy. By halfway through the grand final rematch though, they had two, with Aydan and ZLaner tearing up with the newly-released Mac-10 — so much so that Bobby and Unrational practically surrendered.

The tournament is the first of three in the series, so be sure to stay tuned for future events.

Week 1 Final placements

Placement Duo Prize Money (USD)
1 ZLaner & Aydan $15,000
2 BobbyPoff & Unrational $10,000
3 Swagg & Booya $5,000
4 JukeyZ & Biffle $0
5-6 HusKerrs & AverageJoeWo $0
5-6 Tommey & Almxnd_ $0
7-8 Sebas & Fadeziv $0
7-8 Teep & Merk $0
9-12 Rated & Superevan $0
9-12 Crimsix & Felo $0
9-12 Warsz & Vapulear $0
9-12 Frozone & Ahtract $0
13-16 LEGIQN & Gangstasalute $0
13-16 Team Summertime $0
13-16 Vikkstar & Fifakill $0
13-16 Shotzzy & iLLeY $0

Jack Link’s Invitational: Official stream

For fans looking to watch an overview of the action instead of an individual POV, you can watch the official Envy Gaming stream below.

There’s no set date on when Week 2’s action will kick off, but we will keep you updated.

Jack Link’s Invitational: Series format & prizing

Rather than a one-off tournament, Envy are capitalizing on what many expect will be renewed enthusiasm for Warzone by pushing their series into 2021. The format will feature three separate Warzone tournaments, each with a $30,000 prize pool.

But competitors won’t be the only ones making money, as the esport organization is launching a Fan Bracket Challenge with each tournament that gives out $5,000 to fans who correctly predict competitors’ runs through the bracket.

With $90,000 to the Warzone players and $15,000 to fans, that leaves an additional $45,000 to be doled out. That money will likely be awarded as part of numerous heretofore unscheduled Pro-Am tournaments, which will pit the best CoD players against popular celebrities from the sports, entertainment, and pop culture worlds.