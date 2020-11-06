New Loadout Drops exploit turns Warzone players invisible for free wins - Dexerto

Call of Duty players are encountering an exploit with Loadout Drops in Warzone that turns people invisible; not to be confused with a similar bug that lets operatives become invincible.

The battle royale has been experiencing its fair share of bugs in the past few weeks, and now a two-pronged consequence stemming from Warzone’s latest change to Loadout Drops is breaking the game.

Since players and their teammates can’t die from falling Loadouts anymore, this gives the character model a way to interact with the object as it descends onto the map.

This opens the door for a few glitches that are not starting to pop up in the game. While we’ve recently seen bugs that let players go outside of the Warzone map while shooting at players, this exploit gives players more maneuverability inside the live game.

I just wanted to play hide n' seek. pic.twitter.com/TlmU5uZp8H — ً (@ShiveIy) October 4, 2020

The bug works by simply calling a Loadout Drop directly on top of your character while staying completely still. Once it makes landfall, if your character doesn’t phase out of the Loadout automatically, then your character should appear invisible to other people.

The exploit has proven to be reproducible during live games. Infinity Ward have yet to respond to the invisibility bug, though it’s unlikely to stay in the battle royale for long.

Until then, people have found that the method can make people invisible for a considerable time, letting them track down opponents without ever seeing them.

There are clips surfacing that show people in close-range corridors seemingly alone, looking for loot, just to be shot by someone they never saw.

Twitch streamer TimTheTatman was surprised that the bug was able to be easily reproduced and can be seen striding alongside his opponent before executing them.

A further test of the bug showed that a teammate with the invisibility bug can still pilot a helicopter and freely switch to the side rail without dropping their disguise.

Battle royale players will wait until the developers address the bug and similar exploits. But until then, be on the lookout for any players actively using the glitch for the purposes of ruining Warzone matches.