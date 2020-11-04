 Game-breaking Loadout Drop glitch is giving Warzone players easy wins - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Game-breaking Loadout Drop glitch is giving Warzone players easy wins

Published: 4/Nov/2020 18:04

by Daniel Cleary
Warzone characters on loadout
Infinity Ward

Share

Warzone

Call of Duty players have uncovered a new Warzone glitch with Loadout Drops, which can make you almost invincible in-game after the latest update.

There are plenty of Buy Stations scattered across Verdansk for players to purchase killstreaks or revive their teammates using the cash they have collected so far in that match.

The high-ticket item from these Buy Stations is the $10,000 Loadout Drop, which lets you and your teammates select any of your custom classes to use in-game.

However, a bizarre bug has been found with this feature after Infinity Ward’s latest update, and it is making some Warzone players essentially unkillable in the late-game stages.

warzone character at a buy station
Infinity Ward
A Loadout Drop is the most expensive item that can be purchased from a Buy Station.

Call of Duty streamer MRKN Stellar highlighted this glitch in one of his latest broadcasts, after making it to the final circles with a loadout drop stored in inventory.

The streamer revealed that the latest Warzone update now prevents these loadout drops from killing your character when it lands on top of them but, as a result, makes it possible to glitch inside them, becoming invincible.

Stellar shared a clip and explained just how devastating this glitch could be, as he and teammate continued to pick up easy kills, even with enemy cluster strikes raining down on their position.

“Yo Infinity Ward you thought this was a good idea?” he asked, suggesting that battle royale devs should consider fixing this bug in a future update.

As this glitch can be extremely frustrating to deal with, particularly in the late game, many others have also called for changes to be made to the Buy Station’s Loadout Drops.

It is unclear if Infinity Ward has any intention of removing this glitch or reverting the changes but they have not shown any sign of doing so on their official Trello board as of yet.

Uncategorized

Modern Warfare’s Hackney Yard coming to CoD: Mobile but with a twist

Published: 4/Nov/2020 18:06

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

In a new image posted to the game’s official Twitter account, CoD: Mobile teased an image of the map Hackney Yard, which was featured in Modern Warfare (2019). It appears the map will be coming to Mobile at some point in the near future, but with a bit of a twist that some might not expect.

If you’re a fan of Modern Warfare and are eager to play more of its content in Call of Duty: Mobile then there’s some good news for you.

According to the game’s official Twitter account, a sunset variant of Hackney Yard is coming to the mobile game some time in the near future, although an exact date has yet to be set.

Activision
Hackney Yard is one of the only maps in Modern Warfare that received a ton of praise.

If the image released on the game’s account is anything to go off of, it seems like it’ll be the standard Hackney Yard experience, but with a bit lower visibility due to the lack of a sunlight.

It’s currently unknown if there’s going to be any changes to the map’s layout. As the developers of the game like to make each map as accessible as possible due to the mobile controls, there’s always a possibility of it being changed slightly. That being said, even if there is a difference, it shouldn’t be too drastic.

Hackney Yard was one of the few maps in Modern Warfare that received positive reception, with most people praising its layout and verticality, so its inclusion in this game really shouldn’t come as a surprise, especially with the game getting more and more content from the 2019 title as time goes on.

As previously mentioned, it’s currently unknown when the map would make its way into the game, although fans more than likely won’t have to wait much longer to find out more information about its release.

For more updates on CoD: Mobile, keep your eyes locked on Dexerto and our Mobile-specific Twitter feed.