Game-breaking Loadout Drop glitch is giving Warzone players easy wins - Dexerto

Call of Duty players have uncovered a new Warzone glitch with Loadout Drops, which can make you almost invincible in-game after the latest update.

There are plenty of Buy Stations scattered across Verdansk for players to purchase killstreaks or revive their teammates using the cash they have collected so far in that match.

The high-ticket item from these Buy Stations is the $10,000 Loadout Drop, which lets you and your teammates select any of your custom classes to use in-game.

However, a bizarre bug has been found with this feature after Infinity Ward’s latest update, and it is making some Warzone players essentially unkillable in the late-game stages.

Call of Duty streamer MRKN Stellar highlighted this glitch in one of his latest broadcasts, after making it to the final circles with a loadout drop stored in inventory.

The streamer revealed that the latest Warzone update now prevents these loadout drops from killing your character when it lands on top of them but, as a result, makes it possible to glitch inside them, becoming invincible.

Stellar shared a clip and explained just how devastating this glitch could be, as he and teammate continued to pick up easy kills, even with enemy cluster strikes raining down on their position.

Yo @InfinityWard you thought this was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/OZI8NrSgEW — MRKN Stellar (@EthanStellar) November 2, 2020

“Yo Infinity Ward you thought this was a good idea?” he asked, suggesting that battle royale devs should consider fixing this bug in a future update.

As this glitch can be extremely frustrating to deal with, particularly in the late game, many others have also called for changes to be made to the Buy Station’s Loadout Drops.

It is unclear if Infinity Ward has any intention of removing this glitch or reverting the changes but they have not shown any sign of doing so on their official Trello board as of yet.