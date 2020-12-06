Logo
Call of Duty

New C4 Drone scorestreak spotted in Warzone: how it works

Published: 6/Dec/2020 2:24

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Call of Duty Warzone Black Ops Cold War C4 Drone
Activision-Blizzard

Share

Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone players have spotted a new C4 Drone scorestreak in the game several times now, and it’s believed to be a part of the integration with Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

Call of Duty: Warzone is expected to integrate with Black Ops Cold War ahead of its first season. It’s been pushed back from December 10 to December 16, which disappointed some fans, but it’s still not too far away.

In the lead-up to the crossover, new ‘hidden’ scorestreaks have been popping up in Warzone. For example, the RC-XD scorestreak was discovered as a new contract in the training space. Others are expected to be hidden in the files too.

Activision
Activision-Blizzard confirmed that Black Ops Cold War Season 1 has been delayed until December 16.

Now, Warzone players have spotted an exciting new scorestreak several times. It’s a drone with a C4 attached on the bottom that players can pilot and drop on unsuspected enemies.

Players have been able to do something similar by adding a C4, a standard drone, and flying it into an enemy squad. Fortunately, the new scorestreak makes it easier and more effective, since you can actually drop the C4. 

It looks fun to use and is particularly useful against large groups of enemies. However, it has sparked mixed reactions. Some believe it’s the perfect way to take out campers, while others think it’s going to be a pain. Here’s a better look at how it works.

Interestingly, it’s an entirely new scorestreak. In that sense, it’s different from the RC-XD, which was already included in Black Ops Cold War. This means it could get added to the base game as well.

Either way, it’s only a matter of time before the integration between Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. The overlap is exciting enough, but throwing in new content like the C4 drone makes it even better.

December 16 cannot come soon enough, and players will be looking forward to the benefits of bringing both games together.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.