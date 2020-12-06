New C4 Drone scorestreak spotted in Warzone: how it works

Call of Duty Warzone players have spotted a new C4 Drone scorestreak in the game several times now, and it’s believed to be a part of the integration with Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

Call of Duty: Warzone is expected to integrate with Black Ops Cold War ahead of its first season. It’s been pushed back from December 10 to December 16, which disappointed some fans, but it’s still not too far away.

In the lead-up to the crossover, new ‘hidden’ scorestreaks have been popping up in Warzone. For example, the RC-XD scorestreak was discovered as a new contract in the training space. Others are expected to be hidden in the files too.

Now, Warzone players have spotted an exciting new scorestreak several times. It’s a drone with a C4 attached on the bottom that players can pilot and drop on unsuspected enemies.

Players have been able to do something similar by adding a C4, a standard drone, and flying it into an enemy squad. Fortunately, the new scorestreak makes it easier and more effective, since you can actually drop the C4.

It looks fun to use and is particularly useful against large groups of enemies. However, it has sparked mixed reactions. Some believe it’s the perfect way to take out campers, while others think it’s going to be a pain. Here’s a better look at how it works.

🚨NEW C4 DRONE SCORESTREAK SPOTTED IN #Warzone 👀 As you can see, this is not a field upgrade. It’s a score streak. Not sure if this is a bug or not but i wonder when it’ll be added to buy stations… maybe as a part of the Warzone x #BlackOpsColdWar integration?🤔 pic.twitter.com/4hrQbVutIz — Black Ops Cold War Newz (@WarzoneNewz) December 5, 2020

Interestingly, it’s an entirely new scorestreak. In that sense, it’s different from the RC-XD, which was already included in Black Ops Cold War. This means it could get added to the base game as well.

Either way, it’s only a matter of time before the integration between Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. The overlap is exciting enough, but throwing in new content like the C4 drone makes it even better.

December 16 cannot come soon enough, and players will be looking forward to the benefits of bringing both games together.