Secret new Warzone contract adds RC-XD from Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Thanks to a new contract that was secretly added to Warzone on November 10, the classic RC-XD killstreak from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available in the popular battle royale title. Here’s what you need to know.

The release of Black Ops Cold War is set to send shockwaves throughout Warzone, and we may already be seeing the first effects of that after the RC-XD was discovered to have been added in the battle royale.

The iconic killstreak, which has been a part of the Call of Duty franchise since Black Ops 1, was spotted in-game after Warzone’s November 9 patch went live, even though there was no mention of it in the official patch notes.

There is a catch, however: the item is only obtainable, at least currently, in the game’s Training Mode via a special new contract that cannot be activated or completed in the game’s live modes.

Warzone Detection Contract

With the recent update, a new contract called Detection was added to the Warzone training space.

The steps are relatively simple and right now it’s one of the easiest contracts to complete – players are tasked with finding a chest on the map, which completes the objective and yields a usable RC-XD.

Load up Warzone Training Mode. Find the contract icon on the map that has a radioactive-looking symbol on it and accept it. Hold down your tactical item button, which will deploy a modified heartbeat sensor. Follow the dot on the sensor until you find the special Radioactive Cache. Open it and you’ll receive the RC-XD.

A visual demonstration of how to complete this contract, and a look at the RC-XD in-game, can be found in the video below, courtesy of YouTuber ‘Ulterior Covert.’

The actual RC-XD in-and-of-itself operates very similarly to the one found in Black Ops Cold War. Players can speed boost, jump, and detonate just like normal, and it’s even the same physical model as the one found in multiplayer.

That being said, its detonation is a bit different. Instead of a simple, giant explosion, the bomb will explode and release a cloud of poison gas, which will disorient, disable, and damage enemies for a short amount of time.

While it was always expected that BOCW’s scorestreaks would find their way into Warzone, much like Modern Warfare’s did, this now officially confirms it. It also makes sense that it would be added in the training mode first, to give players a chance to familiarize themselves with how to work the item.

The only question that remains is when the RC-XD, along with the other streaks, will be available in the battle royale’s live modes. The likeliest date for that is December 10, which is when the BOCW x Warzone integration takes place.