Secret new Warzone contract adds RC-XD from Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Secret new Warzone contract adds RC-XD from Black Ops Cold War

Published: 10/Nov/2020 19:39 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 20:52

by Tanner Pierce
Infinity Ward

Thanks to a new contract that was secretly added to Warzone on November 10, the classic RC-XD killstreak from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available in the popular battle royale title. Here’s what you need to know.

The release of Black Ops Cold War is set to send shockwaves throughout Warzone, and we may already be seeing the first effects of that after the RC-XD was discovered to have been added in the battle royale.

The iconic killstreak, which has been a part of the Call of Duty franchise since Black Ops 1, was spotted in-game after Warzone’s November 9 patch went live, even though there was no mention of it in the official patch notes.

There is a catch, however: the item is only obtainable, at least currently, in the game’s Training Mode via a special new contract that cannot be activated or completed in the game’s live modes.

Warzone Detection Contract

Activision
Players have to find the new Detection contract in Warzone’s training mode if they want to use the RC-XD.

With the recent update, a new contract called Detection was added to the Warzone training space.

The steps are relatively simple and right now it’s one of the easiest contracts to complete – players are tasked with finding a chest on the map, which completes the objective and yields a usable RC-XD.

  1. Load up Warzone Training Mode.
  2. Find the contract icon on the map that has a radioactive-looking symbol on it and accept it.
  3. Hold down your tactical item button, which will deploy a modified heartbeat sensor.
  4. Follow the dot on the sensor until you find the special Radioactive Cache.
  5. Open it and you’ll receive the RC-XD.

A visual demonstration of how to complete this contract, and a look at the RC-XD in-game, can be found in the video below, courtesy of YouTuber ‘Ulterior Covert.’

The actual RC-XD in-and-of-itself operates very similarly to the one found in Black Ops Cold War. Players can speed boost, jump, and detonate just like normal, and it’s even the same physical model as the one found in multiplayer.

That being said, its detonation is a bit different. Instead of a simple, giant explosion, the bomb will explode and release a cloud of poison gas, which will disorient, disable, and damage enemies for a short amount of time.

While it was always expected that BOCW’s scorestreaks would find their way into Warzone, much like Modern Warfare’s did, this now officially confirms it. It also makes sense that it would be added in the training mode first, to give players a chance to familiarize themselves with how to work the item.

The only question that remains is when the RC-XD, along with the other streaks, will be available in the battle royale’s live modes. The likeliest date for that is December 10, which is when the BOCW x Warzone integration takes place.

CoD Mobile Season 12 patch notes: night maps, Battle Pass, new modes

Published: 10/Nov/2020 19:09 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 20:44

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Activision has announced the Season 12 patch notes for Call of Duty: Mobile, which is titled Going Dark, and it’s bringing along with it night maps, a slew of new weapons, and the Modern Warfare map Hackney Yard. Here’s everything you need to know.

Season 12 of Call of Duty: Mobile, titled Going Dark, is arriving very soon and Activison has announced every little thing that’s going to be included with the new update, including the new map, it’s weapons, skins, and more.

There’s a lot to dive into but it’s shaping up to be one of the most content-filled seasons for the game. Here’s what you need to know: 

Night maps and modes

Activision
Going Dark is set to bring a new SMG and a new version of Captain Price to CoD Mobile.

Starting with Going Dark, CoD Mobile will include a Night Mode, which, of course, means Night-variants of maps are also coming to the game. Currently, three maps will have Night variants: Summit, Crash, and Hackney Yard. It’s currently unknown if more will come will later on.

According to Activision, the mode is directly inspired by the one seen in 2019’s Modern Warfare and features similar gameplay mechanics: players use night-vision goggles and laser sights to find and take-out their enemies.

New Multiplayer Map

Activision
Modern Warfare’s Hackney Yard is getting added to the game after it was teased a few days back.

As previously teased by Activision, the Modern Warfare map Hackney Yard is coming to the game. Based on the images released, the layout seems to be identical to its 2019 counterpart, although we’ll have to wait until it releases to know for sure.

The map has a classic three-lane layout, meaning longtime CoD fans will feel right at home. It also has some decent verticality options, allowing players to get up high in order to outsmart their opponents.

As previously mentioned, players will also be able to jump into the map in the new Night Mode, similar to how they could in Modern Warfare.

Attack of the Undead returns to Multiplayer

In addition to the new Night Mode, the fan-favorite Attack of the Undead is returning to the game. This mode is essentially CoD Mobile’s version of Infected from the base games.

This time around, however, the mode will be included in the Night playlist. In this version, the infected will no longer have a glow to them, allowing them to blend in with the surroundings and trick players.

Season 12 ‘Going Dark’ Battle Pass

Activision
Players will be able to unlock a new SMG in Going Dark.

Like every other season of CoD: Mobile, Going Dark features a brand-new, 50-tier battle pass that includes a ton of new content, both free and premium.

The main skin for this new season is Captain Price, clearly based on his look from Modern Warfare (2019). In terms of weapons, players will be able to unlock the Ballistic Shield Operator Skill and the AGR 556 submachine gun, which are unlocked at Tier 14 and 21 respectively.

New Black Gold variants for multiple weapons will also be available, including one for the aforementioned SMG.

New events

A new Knights Divided Event will occur during Going Dark. According to Activision, this new event will be a classic “red vs. blue”-style. 

“Choose a side and crush the opposition in a race to conquer new territory and earn rewards in the process. Earn and equip a special weapon set for a bonus modifier to further boost your efforts, with special rewards in store for the winning teams and the top contributors for either side.”

More content coming later in the season

Even more content will coming later in the season, the most notable of which is the .50 GS pistol. Returning from Modern Warfare (2019), this weapon is essentially the Desert Eagle from previous CoD games. If it’s anything like those versions, and it more than likely will, it’s going to be one powerful pistol.

In addition, a new perk called Launcher Plus, which gives players an extra piece of Launcher ammo, and a new BR class called Refitter will be added later in the season. Details weren’t given about the new class and no dates have been given for either piece of content.

First Legendary skin and fresh deals

Activision
Going Dark will also introduce the first Legendary operator for the game in the form of Nikto, also making a return from Modern Warfare.

With Going Dark, fans will be able to get their hands on a Legendary operator, Nikto. Fans might recognize them from Modern Warfare (2019).

No release date has been given for Nikto, however, Activision confirmed they’ll be coming later in the season, as well.

Finally, the developers also confirmed that a number of deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday would be coming to the game’s crates and bundles but failed to give any other details about them.

All in all, this content packed season is sure to keep Mobile players entertained for a very long time. Season 12 ‘Going Dark’ is set to release on November 12, 2020.