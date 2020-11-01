How will Warzone work with Black Ops Cold War? Release date & loadouts - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is fast approaching and Activision has confirmed that Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode, Warzone, will be added to the upcoming Treyarch title. Here’s how it will work.

Following the success of the multiplayer beta, Call of Duty fans are eager for the release of Black Ops Cold War, on November 13.

As Warzone has become massively popular since its release, Activision revealed, during their third-quarter earnings call, that they had plans to continue supporting the mode with new content and confirmed it will eventually be integrated with Black Ops Cold War.

When is Warzone coming to Black Ops Cold War?

Although Warzone will not be available after BOCW’s launch, the fan-favorite mode will remain active through Call of Duty Modern Warfare app until it is integrated in the new game in December 2020.

As of now, an official release date is yet to be confirmed by Activision or Treyarch but it was revealed that the switch is currently expected to take place at the launch of Cold War’s first content season, in December.

While the integration of Warzone will coincide with the start of Black Ops Cold War Season One, no details have been shared yet on fans can expect to see for the first season.

“Black Ops Cold War’s in-game content will be centered around the same in-game system that resonated so well with players in Modern Warfare.” said Activision Blizzard president Daniel Alegre, in the earnings call. “And starting with the first season of in-game content in December, Black Ops Cold War will be integrated into Warzone”

Weapons and loadouts in Cold War’s Warzone?

While Warzone currently shares its weaponry and loadouts with Modern Warfare, the Black Ops Cold War integration has left players curious about which weapons will be available for the next chapter of the game.

However, it was later confirmed by the Activision president that Warzone players will have the choice between their custom loadouts from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare in-game.

“We’ll bring Black Ops Cold War‘s characters and weaponry into the free-to-play experience along with substantial new content,” he added, “ensuring that Warzone remains both a terrific experience and a powerful on-ramp for the franchise’s premium content.”

Will Black Ops Cold War have a new Warzone map?

Warzone players are very familiar with Verdansk, as it is the only map that has been made available in the battle royale mode up to this point.

However, with the Cold War integration expected in December, it is possible that the next chapter could take place on a new map entirely, or at least, a drastically changed version of the current location.

While Verdansk has received a lot of updates to keep the gameplay feeling fresh, there has been plenty of teasers for a new arena in recent months but nothing has been confirmed by the Call of Duty devs.

There is some speculation that some of the map used for the new Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode in Black Ops Cold War could be a first look at the new Warzone map too.

As for now, Warzone players will just have to wait and see what else Black Ops Cold War will bring.