 How will Warzone work with Black Ops Cold War? Release date & loadouts - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How will Warzone work with Black Ops Cold War? Release date & loadouts

Published: 1/Nov/2020 11:46

by Daniel Cleary
Warzone and Black ops character
Infinity Ward / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is fast approaching and Activision has confirmed that Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode, Warzone, will be added to the upcoming Treyarch title. Here’s how it will work.

Following the success of the multiplayer beta, Call of Duty fans are eager for the release of Black Ops Cold War, on November 13.

As Warzone has become massively popular since its release, Activision revealed, during their third-quarter earnings call, that they had plans to continue supporting the mode with new content and confirmed it will eventually be integrated with Black Ops Cold War.

Warzone subway station
Infinity Ward
Warzone will be integrated with Black Ops Cold War.

When is Warzone coming to Black Ops Cold War?

Although Warzone will not be available after BOCW’s launch, the fan-favorite mode will remain active through Call of Duty Modern Warfare app until it is integrated in the new game in December 2020.

As of now, an official release date is yet to be confirmed by Activision or Treyarch but it was revealed that the switch is currently expected to take place at the launch of Cold War’s first content season, in December.

While the integration of Warzone will coincide with the start of Black Ops Cold War Season One, no details have been shared yet on fans can expect to see for the first season.

“Black Ops Cold War’s in-game content will be centered around the same in-game system that resonated so well with players in Modern Warfare.” said Activision Blizzard president Daniel Alegre, in the earnings call. “And starting with the first season of in-game content in December, Black Ops Cold War will be integrated into Warzone”

Black ops cold war characters in gunfight
Activision / Treyarch
Warzone is expected to come to Black Ops Cold War for Season One.

Weapons and loadouts in Cold War’s Warzone?

While Warzone currently shares its weaponry and loadouts with Modern Warfare, the Black Ops Cold War integration has left players curious about which weapons will be available for the next chapter of the game.

However, it was later confirmed by the Activision president that Warzone players will have the choice between their custom loadouts from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare in-game.

“We’ll bring Black Ops Cold War‘s characters and weaponry into the free-to-play experience along with substantial new content,” he added, “ensuring that Warzone remains both a terrific experience and a powerful on-ramp for the franchise’s premium content.”

Warzone weapons
Infinity Ward
Warzone will have a mix of Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare weapons.

Will Black Ops Cold War have a new Warzone map?

Warzone players are very familiar with Verdansk, as it is the only map that has been made available in the battle royale mode up to this point.

However, with the Cold War integration expected in December, it is possible that the next chapter could take place on a new map entirely, or at least, a drastically changed version of the current location.

While Verdansk has received a lot of updates to keep the gameplay feeling fresh, there has been plenty of teasers for a new arena in recent months but nothing has been confirmed by the Call of Duty devs.

There is some speculation that some of the map used for the new Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode in Black Ops Cold War could be a first look at the new Warzone map too.

As for now, Warzone players will just have to wait and see what else Black Ops Cold War will bring.

Call of Duty

Warzone players are complaining about how “broken” melees are

Published: 1/Nov/2020 4:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Call of Duty: Warzone Melee Broken
Activision-Blizzard

Share

Call of Duty: Warzone players are complaining that meleeing is still overpowered and broken, re-igniting a discussion that is as old as the game itself.

Meleeing is one of the most important mechanics in Warzone. It’s often easier to whip out a knife and shank an enemy at close quarters, especially when you need to reload.

However, it’s been a hot topic in the past year. Some people think it’s too overpowered, and have even gone as far as calling it “broken.”

Four months ago, the COD: Warzone subreddit created a poll to determine whether players felt meleeing was too overpowered. Two-thirds of the voters declared it was fine as it was.

But that didn’t stop other threads from popping up. Either way, it seems like plenty of players still think it’s an issue worth discussing, and something that needs to be addressed.

Call of Duty: Warzone Melee Broken
Activision-Blizzard
Some players feel like melee weapon damage in Call of Duty: Warzone is overpowered and broken.

A recent thread has re-ignited discussion once again. It’s already amassed more than 5,700 upvotes. In essence, the post revolves around a short clip in which a player runs into an enemy in the heat of battle.

The player sticks a Semtex grenade onto an enemy’s chest. Although his throw couldn’t have been more perfect, it doesn’t kill the enemy.

“A Semtex to the chest doesn’t down someone but a couple pistol whips will,” said the original poster. “One of the many imbalances of [Warzone].”

“Can we talk about shooting someone on the chest 3 times and then you get punched twice?” asked one user in the comments.

“Melee is broken as f**k in this game and the insane aim assist with melee lets you hit them without even facing them,” wrote another.

The discussion even went on to compare melee damage to a point-blank shotgun to the chest. In the end, the consensus was that meleeing does too much damage, and a change would be well-received.

Of course, there are bound to be players who disagree as well. However, the discussion has gained traction again, and it seems like it won’t fade away anytime soon.