Call of Duty

Warzone players demand melee nerf as punches are stronger than guns

Published: 5/Dec/2020 11:22

by Connor Bennett
Call of Duty Modern Warfare character with Kalil Sticks
Warzone

Some Call of Duty Warzone players are desperate for the developers to make to the power of melee strikes after some interesting clips have surfaced.

Even though plenty of Call of Duty fans have flocked to Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer modes, plenty of others are still dropping into Verdansk and trying to pick up wins in Warzone before their move to Cold War happens. 

While there is a lull in new Warzone content, given that Season 1 in Cold War won’t start until December 16, players are still running into issues – be it with unusual bugs, perceived balancing problems, and hackers. 

Plenty of the nagging glitches and weapon balancing issues should be ironed out once Warzone switches over to Cold War, though, some players are hoping that melee strikes also get a bit of a nerf as they’ve become incredibly powerful. 

warzone characters running with weapons
Warzone is set to move over to Black Ops Cold War at the start of Season 1.

Reddit user MichielbutsayMichael showcased a clip from one of their recent trips into Verdansk where, during the early part of the game, it seemed like they were destined to pick up a pretty easy kill. 

The Redditor chased an enemy, who only had a pistol, into a house with a KILO in-hand, ready to blast them away when they had a shot lined up. Though, when they finally did start spraying into their opponent, the tables were immediately flipped. 

With two pistol whips, MichielbutsayMichael was left heading to the Gulag even though they’d managed to put nearly a full magazine into their enemy’s chest. What made it even more annoying was that, upon watching the replay, it was clear that the enemy was barely still standing. 

Dear devs look at this video and ask yourself, is the melee part balanced? from CODWarzone

Plenty of players chimed in, voicing their own frustrations about the powerful melee strikes. “Not to mention Khali sticks randomly one hitting even though [you] have full armor and health. Melee is stupid,” said HungLikeALemur. “The lunge is ridiculous in this game, it’s like a f**king Halo energy sword lunge at this point,” added Eviscerate-You.

Another player, core433, suggested that the devs could, in a coming patch, make a change where for every bullet you are hit with, your melee power goes down. So, you’d still be strong in early game fights, but suffer if you tried after a few ticks of damage. 

Ultimately, a change like that is something for the devs to consider, and they’ll have plenty of buffs and nerfs in-store for Season 1. 

For now, though, players will just have to do their best to avoid taking melee strikes in-game because it’s like being hit by a prime Mike Tyson.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 teaser all but confirms Rebirth Island map

Published: 5/Dec/2020 0:31

by Tanner Pierce
Black Ops Cold War

During the announcement that Black Ops Cold War Season 1 and it’s subsequent Warzone integration would be slightly delayed by six days, the developers released a teaser image that all but confirms that the new map will involve Rebirth Island.

Earlier today, the CoD community was taken aback by the fact that the first post-launch content season for Black Ops Cold War had been officially delayed by six days.

While the delay isn’t long by any stretch of the imagination, many fans have been eager for more content, including the integration with Warzone, which so far we didn’t have many official details on.

But during the news, Treyarch dropped a teaser image for the season which at first glance might not show off much but if you look closely pretty much confirms all of the leaks that have come out over the last month or so.

Rebirth Island was originally teased in the Season 1 roadmap for Black Ops Cold War.

At the top of the teaser image, which says that Season 1 is coming on December 16, fans can see that a few phrases in red blurred out in varying degrees. Upping the brightness of the image in Photoshop reveals a few cool, interesting details.

The first is a set of coordinates at the very top of the image. Inputting that latitude and longitude into Google Maps will take you to the real-life Vozrozhdeniya Island in Uzbekistan, otherwise known as Rebirth Island. Beyond that, the phrase “Rebirth Island” can actually be seen in the image as well.

While both of these can be seen normally in the base image, they are way easier to see after it’s been brightened.

Brighting the teaser image in Photoshop reveals coordinates for the real-life Rebirth Island.

This all but confirms the leaks that Rebirth Island will be coming to the game when the integration happens and given the fact that the developers have already confirmed a new map for the season, it’s almost certainly this one.

As with with any other rumor or speculation, take this with a grain of salt, however, fans will likely be getting their first look at Rebirth Island sometime within the next week or two so keep an eye out for that.

Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto for more about Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.