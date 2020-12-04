 Warzone Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War has been delayed - Dexerto
Warzone Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War has been delayed

Published: 4/Dec/2020 16:05

by Alex Garton
Warzone’s much anticipated Black Ops Cold War update has been delayed to the disappointment of Call of Duty fans across the globe.

It’s fair to say there’s a lot of excitement for Warzone’s integration into Cold War. The update is expected to bring a set of significant features to the free-to-play title including map changes, new weapons, and new modes.

As Warzone will be transitioning into a new Call of Duty title, the game will be receiving a soft reset and returning to Season 1.

In November, Activision revealed that Season 1 would arrive on December 10. Unfortunately, an announcement has revealed that the update has been delayed.

Warzone’s Season 1 update was originally set to release on December 10.

Warzone’s Cold War Season 1 has been delayed

A live blog post from Activision has revealed Warzone’s Cold War Season 1 has been delayed. This is extremely disappointing news for fans of the free-to-play title.

It was originally set for a December 10 release, but now we know it will instead be December 16.

In an official statement, devs said: “It’s an unprecedented amount of free content and the teams are currently prepping… we’re taking a few more days to finalize everything before unleashing this massive drop of new, free content to the community.”

Warzone has received consistent updates since its release, but none have been as huge as the integration into Cold War. Although this isn’t news fans wanted to hear, it’s better to have a polished version of the game released.

The Warzone map has barely changed since the release of the game.

The main feature fans were excited about are the map changes expected to come with the update. Warzone’s map has barely changed since the release of the game in March.

However, it looks like we’re going to have to wait a bit longer before we get these changes. Hopefully, this delay will give the developers time to polish the experience for fans of the game.

We’ll keep you updated with all the latest news on the delay.

Black Ops Cold War CODE Bowl announced: how to watch & participants

Published: 3/Dec/2020 22:37

by Tanner Pierce
Activision has announced the second iteration of the CODE Bowl, which brings together high-profile esports players and members of the US and UK military esports teams to help raise money for the Call of Duty Endowment. Here’s what you need to know.

The Call of Duty Endowment has been raising money for veterans for a while now. The company, which was started in 2009, helps veterans find jobs after their deployment. In 2019, the owner of the company, Activision, held the first Modern Warfare CODE Bowl, which brought together major streamers and members of the US Army esports team.

Fast forward to December 2020 and Activision is continuing this tradition with two major changes: Black Ops Cold War is the name of the game this time around, and members of the UK military will also be participating. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the tournament.

Who’s participating?

Like last year’s tournament, the 2020 CODE Bowl will feature teams made up of famous streamers/pro-players, including Courage, LEGIQN, Huskerrs, Swagg, TeeP, Espresso, Vikkstar, Tommey, C9Emz, and Spratt. According to Activision, more will be announced in the near future.

Beyond that, however, those players will be joined by members of the US Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, and Space Force, as well as members of the UK British Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force.

In addition, each team will be coached by a “Call of Duty League professional” but the exact list of those people has yet to be announced.

Currently, it’s unknown how the teams will be split, but all in all, it should make for a pretty interesting dynamic.

How can I watch the 2020 CODE Bowl?

According to Activision, the 2020 CODE Bowl is set to take place on December 11, 2020, at 6:00 PM GMT. If you’re unsure about what time that is in your area, we’ve broken it down for you below:

  • 1 PM EST
  • 10 AM PST
  • 3 AM JST (Saturday, December 12, 2020)
  • 5 AM AEDT (Saturday, December 12, 2020)

In addition, the event will be streamed entirely on Call of Duty’s YouTube and Twitch channels. It’s currently unknown if the event is going to be streamed on the above players’ respective accounts, but one would imagine they would be. Embeds for each stream will be added once they become available.