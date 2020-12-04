Warzone Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War has been delayed - Dexerto

Warzone’s much anticipated Black Ops Cold War update has been delayed to the disappointment of Call of Duty fans across the globe.

It’s fair to say there’s a lot of excitement for Warzone’s integration into Cold War. The update is expected to bring a set of significant features to the free-to-play title including map changes, new weapons, and new modes.

As Warzone will be transitioning into a new Call of Duty title, the game will be receiving a soft reset and returning to Season 1.

In November, Activision revealed that Season 1 would arrive on December 10. Unfortunately, an announcement has revealed that the update has been delayed.

Warzone’s Cold War Season 1 has been delayed

A live blog post from Activision has revealed Warzone’s Cold War Season 1 has been delayed. This is extremely disappointing news for fans of the free-to-play title.

It was originally set for a December 10 release, but now we know it will instead be December 16.

In an official statement, devs said: “It’s an unprecedented amount of free content and the teams are currently prepping… we’re taking a few more days to finalize everything before unleashing this massive drop of new, free content to the community.”

Warzone has received consistent updates since its release, but none have been as huge as the integration into Cold War. Although this isn’t news fans wanted to hear, it’s better to have a polished version of the game released.

The main feature fans were excited about are the map changes expected to come with the update. Warzone’s map has barely changed since the release of the game in March.

However, it looks like we’re going to have to wait a bit longer before we get these changes. Hopefully, this delay will give the developers time to polish the experience for fans of the game.

We’ll keep you updated with all the latest news on the delay.