Nadeshot defends Aydan amid Warzone 2 hacking accusations from ‘sus’ clip

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Former Call of Duty pro Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has defended streamer Aydan from hacking accusations after a Warzone 2 clip was described as “sus” and provoked discussion online.

The first WZ, despite improvements after the introduction of RICOCHET in December 2021, saw its entire life cycle marred by the prevalence of cheating at all levels of play.

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

Warzone 2, thankfully, has experienced far less in the way of hacking and cheating than its predecessor. Regardless, a number of prominent and talented players continue to face unsubstantiated hacking accusations for their gameplay.

Article continues after ad

A well known case was that of Nadia, who faced countless accusations from the community before the whole affair culminated in a bizarre mock proposal by Censor.

Now, ‘hackusations’ have found their way to Aydan, a former Fortnite pro who streams Warzone 2 with immense success.

Nadeshot defends Aydan amid Warzone 2 hacking accusations

A clip of Aydan locking onto a gliding enemy and swiftly eliminating them surfaced on social media, with some claiming it was evidence of cheating.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, 100 Thieves founder and former CoD pro Nadeshot has now defended Aydan.

“This clip of Aydan’s got the comments so pressed,” Nade said in a TikTok. “‘Aydan’s cheating, Aydan’s using a Cronus.’ Guys, this motherf**ker is flying in a straight line with his parachute out. He’s moving so slow. He started to turn as the first couple of hitmarkers start connecting but other than that, this is not a hard shot to hit.”

Article continues after ad

A Cronus is a device that attaches scripts to a controller, allowing players to control recoil to a greater extent or fire faster. They are notoriously hard to detect and are regularly thrown at talented players in hacking accusations.

Nade continued: “It’s Call of Duty man, this game has been the same way for years. Yeah Warzone 2 time to kill is a little faster, aim assist is a little broken. It’s [always] been this way, we gotta stop having the same conversations.”

Aydan himself has not responded to these specific accusations but has, in the past, mocked the allegations regularly, joking that he is going live with cheats and other retorts.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.