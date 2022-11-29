Nadeshot absolutely loses it at Activision over Warzone 2 crashes: “Dumb f***ing game”

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

100 Thieves founder and CoD veteran Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag went on a rant for the ages after one too many Warzone 2 crashes during his latest Twitch stream. Taking issue with Activision’s historic revenu, he called on the developers to “fix [their] f***ing sh**.”

We’ve all been there with Warzone crashes over the years and unfortunately, not much has changed on that end in the sequel. Warzone 2 is still plagued by dev errors and game-crashing bugs aplenty, leading many to vent their frustrations while live on stream.

Nadeshot just so happens to be the latest victim. After roughly nine hours of dedicating himself to getting a nuke in Warzone 2, a challenging task for even the most accomplished squads, his game crashed for the umpteenth time. In this instance, however, it was just one too many restarts for the CoD icon to stomach.

“This dumba** f***ing game bro,” he said after a few moments of silence, letting the rage boil over. You sit here for f***ing nine hours trying to do this sh**. We get to the fifth f***ing game and my sh** crashes,” Nade continued, now yelling in anger.

Pointing to the fact he games on a “state of the art PC,” Nadeshot explained how not even a “five grand” rig can escape the issues impacting Warzone 2. His RTX 3090 and “maxed out” i9 CPU weren’t enough to stop the game from encountering another “f***ing crash.

“Jesus Christ. I just spent my whole day trying to get this thing. I know I sound like a whiny little bitch about a video game, but Jesus Christ. Fix your f***ing sh**.

“You just made a billion dollars, and you’ve done it every year,” he screamed. “Every f***ing year you have made $1+ billion from this game, and I can’t even f***ing play it. Holy sh**.”

Activision Despite the financial success of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 alike, both games are still hindered by catastrophic issues.

Bringing up the facts, Nade was quick to address the success of this year’s CoD launch. In generating over $800 million in revenue in just three days, Modern Warfare 2 soon cleared the billion-dollar mark as it went on to make history as the “highest-grossing entertainment opening of 2022.”

Though even with its unprecedented success, CoD’s Battle Royale component continues to be bogged down by such issues. Perhaps it’s only a matter of time until dev errors are a thing of the past, but a fix for the most problematic crashes can’t come soon enough for Nadeshot.