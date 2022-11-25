Forsen blows up at Twitch chat’s ‘poor’ advice to help fix Warzone 2 crashes

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

A day after his computer crashed playing Warzone 2, Twitch streamer Hans ‘Forsen’ Fors blew up at his Twitch chat for giving some very poorly worded advice.

The new Call of Duty Warzone 2 released on November 16. During its initial launch, the game struggled with server instability. This caused a myriad of problems, ranging from dying instantly in the Gulag, falling through the map, and even completely crashing user’s PCs.

Popular Twitch Streamer Forsen also experienced issues on his own end. While streaming and preparing to start a match, his entire computer crashed. Others experienced similar issues, prompting NVDIA to release a driver update in an attempt to correct the issue. Knowing this, many Twitch users attempted to advise Forsen of the driver update.

A viewer’s poorly worded advice

While watching another content creator’s YouTube video, Forsen got a donation.

The donation stated, “that’s a big problem, you re*ard streamer. 26 year old drivers, that’s a problem. It’s impossible to stream, you f**king trash streamer. You know trash, f**king trash, useless streamer,” the automated voice read.

Forsen remained quiet as the message read out, blinking in disbelief and preparing his own thoughts.

After the message finished, Forsen replied, “No. Your brains are f**king useless.

“You wanna know the last time I updated my f**king drivers and started my PC for windows update? Yesterday, before the stream of Warzone. Check mother f**king mate.”

The streamer continues ranting, “if it ain’t fucking broke, then don’t f**king fix it you stupid c**ts, talking about updating drivers every other Friday when I’m busy f**king your mom.

“It don’t do shit, if anything, it makes things worse. As clearly shown from yesterday’s fucking blue screen. Fuck you, and fuck your driver update.”

It’s unclear if updating the drivers would actually help Forsen’s predicament, but many bystanders, including some members of /rlivestreamfails, seem to believe it would.

“He’s somewhat correct about the phones though but yeah he’s pretty much a turbo boomer at this point,” one Reddit noted.

“Boomers buying a new PC instead of reinstalling windows,” another user commented.