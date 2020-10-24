How to fix Warzone dev 6068 error on PC - Dexerto

PC players have been receiving a lot of annoying dev 6068 error screens while playing Warzone and Modern Warfare since the release of Season 6. Here’s what you’ll need to know in order to fix the problem.

Crashes and error screens can be incredibly frustrating for players to deal with when attempting to play their favorite games and Warzone has had its fair share of them since its release in March.

One error screen has been appearing for players a lot lately, is a game freeze and crash followed by a “dev 6068 error” during attempts to play online.



This dev 6068 error is often linked to issues with the computer’s software, such as having a corrupt DirectX installed, rather than a hardware issue. It can be caused by a number of things but having outdated Windows, System Drivers and non-optimal settings for your device, have all been found as causes as well.

As there are multiple ways for this error to occur, there are also a few solutions that have been found to help players to fix this annoying in-game bug. Here’s some of the things that you can do to fix the dev 6068 error.

How to fix dev 6068 error on Warzone

Run Warzone and Modern Warfare as an administrator on your PC. In task manager, set a high priority on the Call of Duty app to prevent freezes. Download any updates for your computer’s System Drivers and make sure Windows is up to date. Open Battle.net launcher and press ‘Scan and Repair’ in the Call of Duty options menu. Set the Game Window to Borderless in the game’s video settings Deactivate any game overlays or performance monitoring apps such as Discord, Game Bar, etc. Disable settings such as Ray Tracing and turn shaders down on Warzone. Reinstall shaders in the graphics settings. If all else fails, you could try reinstalling the game to prevent the dev 6068 error.

It is quite unlikely that you will need to try all of these to fix the error, but it could also be caused by a third-party application that conflicts with the Warzone application, meaning you might have to clean boot your system to solve the problem.

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes after the update in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) September 29, 2020

Activision previously addressed these game crashes when they first appeared after Season 6, revealing that they were “actively investigating” the issues with Warzone and despite resolving it for some players, it still seems to be a major issue for others.

