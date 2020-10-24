 How to fix Warzone dev 6068 error on PC - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to fix Warzone dev 6068 error on PC

Published: 24/Oct/2020 14:52

by Daniel Cleary
Dev error in Warzone
Infinity Ward / Activision

Share

Warzone

PC players have been receiving a lot of annoying dev 6068 error screens while playing Warzone and Modern Warfare since the release of Season 6. Here’s what you’ll need to know in order to fix the problem.

Crashes and error screens can be incredibly frustrating for players to deal with when attempting to play their favorite games and Warzone has had its fair share of them since its release in March.

One error screen has been appearing for players a lot lately, is a game freeze and crash followed by a “dev 6068 error” during attempts to play online.

warzone charcters at subway
Infinity Ward
PC players have experienced a lot of dev 6068 errors in Season 6

This dev 6068 error is often linked to issues with the computer’s software, such as having a corrupt DirectX installed, rather than a hardware issue. It can be caused by a number of things but having outdated Windows, System Drivers and non-optimal settings for your device, have all been found as causes as well.

As there are multiple ways for this error to occur, there are also a few solutions that have been found to help players to fix this annoying in-game bug. Here’s some of the things that you can do to fix the dev 6068 error.

How to fix dev 6068 error on Warzone

  1. Run Warzone and Modern Warfare as an administrator on your PC.
  2. In task manager, set a high priority on the Call of Duty app to prevent freezes.
  3. Download any updates for your computer’s System Drivers and make sure Windows is up to date.
  4. Open Battle.net launcher and press ‘Scan and Repair’ in the Call of Duty options menu.
  5. Set the Game Window to Borderless in the game’s video settings
  6. Deactivate any game overlays or performance monitoring apps such as Discord, Game Bar, etc.
  7. Disable settings such as Ray Tracing and turn shaders down on Warzone.
  8. Reinstall shaders in the graphics settings.
  9. If all else fails, you could try reinstalling the game to prevent the dev 6068 error.

It is quite unlikely that you will need to try all of these to fix the error, but it could also be caused by a third-party application that conflicts with the Warzone application, meaning you might have to clean boot your system to solve the problem.

Activision previously addressed these game crashes when they first appeared after Season 6, revealing that they were “actively investigating” the issues with Warzone and despite resolving it for some players, it still seems to be a major issue for others.

That’s all the information we have right now on this error code; as always, we’ll continue to bring you the latest as more is announced, so make sure to follow us on @DexertoINTEL for all the latest updates.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS rates the best Warzone players from to Scump to HusKerrs

Published: 24/Oct/2020 1:06

by Theo Salaun
nickmercs warzone streamers rankings
Infinity Ward / United Talent Agency

Share

NICKMERCS Warzone

Tasked with drafting a team for a Call of Duty: Warzone tournament, NICKMERCS went through some of the game’s biggest names, ranking them while determining who he would most want to duo with.

To start Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards’ $10,000 “Cracked Creators” Warzone tournament, 16 creators were tasked with drafting their duo from 16 “cracked” streamers.

As one of the creators allowed to select their tandem, NICKMERCS sifted through 16 of the game’s best to determine who he would prefer to play with.

Ultimately, the FaZe streamer ended up putting his decision to a poll among his fans. But, before doing so, he originally went through all 16 and gave thoughts on how each of them ranks. And the options were varied, but all shared one thing in common: talent.

With professional Call of Duty League players like Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper and Seth ‘Scump’ Abner available, as well as Warzone streamers like Aydan and HusKerrs, the candidates were excellent. Still, NICKMERCS sifted through and broke down who he truly believes ranks as the battle royale’s best.

Segment begins at 00:20:45.

NICKMERCS starts by going through the list and just expressing what an absolute struggle it will be to pick from such a talented crop of peers: “Oh, it’s going to be so hard to pick man … No matter what, everybody that I would pick from is cracked.” But, after going through and complimenting practically everybody, he starts the process of elimination.

Since Nick chooses second after DrDisrespect, he immediately eliminates Zlaner as Doc’s likely first pick. Then, he eliminates JoeWo with two simple reasons: “I’ve never played with him and every time I play against him, I beat that little ass.”

Then, BobbyPoff is gone: “BobbyPoff, I love the guy, but take him off the list.” And the “Scarf Lord” is followed quickly by the Chicago Huntsmen’s FormaL and Scump: “Love ‘em, love ‘em. But I feel like there’s better BR players.” After that, things start getting complicated.

Cracked Creators Warzone
Hitch
The list of “cracked” players in Hitch’s Cracked Creators Warzone tournament.

Similar to Zlaner, Nick decides to sacrifice Merk so that he can play with his longtime duo, Maven. Then, recognizing that all of these remaining players are absolute menaces on Verdansk, he goes with two simple metrics to determine his personal preference. He immediately prioritizes controller players and the highest earners in Warzone tournaments.

That eliminates stars like HusKerrs and Symfuhny for their mouse and keyboard usage, while also eliminating Crowder and DougIsRaw for their low earnings. Finally, he eliminates Jukeyz because of his struggles understanding the UK maestro’s accent and decides to put the decision to a poll.

 

Ultimately, it’s between Aydan and Tommey, with Cloakzy popping on to let NICKMERCS know that Aydan’s been playing some Fortnite recently. That leaves the FaZe star choosing Tommey, noting that “he’s got great communication, phenomenal player, guaranteed to get some chopper kills off rip.”

Despite going through full rankings for his options and landing upon an excellent duo, the decision-making process proved to be futile. NICKMERCS and Tommey could only end in the Top 12 for the tournament, while the easily dismissed BobbyPoff actually came in first place. 