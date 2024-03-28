Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 map looks exactly like fan-favorite from Black Ops 2

There are a number of new maps coming to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer when Season 3 drops, but one map in particular has already been praised as it looks exactly like a Black Ops 2 map commonly heralded as one of the best in Call of Duty history.

In Season 3, there are four new 6v6 maps coming to Modern Warfare 3: Grime, 6 Star, Emergency, and Tanked.

When all of the maps were revealed in the MW3/Warzone Season 3 roadmap, there was one in particular that stood out to long-time COD players: 6 Star.

After checking out the preview images of the map and the overhead layout, everyone was saying the same thing: it looks just like Raid.

Activision 6 Star is drawing some big comparisons already.

The resemblance is uncanny when you look at the layout: the pool and mansion, the statue area on the opposite side, even the mid-map area looks somewhat like a reimagined version of middle Raid.

Whether this was an intentional design choice from the devs at Sledgehammer Games is unclear — of course, they would love to bring another Raid to the franchise, given how popular it has always been, but it may well be purely coincidence.