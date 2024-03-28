MW3 has ignored Ground War for three seasons and that has to change

For the past three seasons, MW3 has overlooked its popular mass-multiplayer mode, Ground War, and it’s time for new maps to be introduced.

With the release of Season 3 hitting MW3 those who enjoy Ground War are now calling out the developers for their lack of attention to the mode. Ground War has been a staple in the previous iterations of Modern Warfare but MW3 has not carried on the tradition.

The 32v32 mode takes place on the largest multiplayer map and features ammo drops and vehicular transport. But it has not received updates since MW3 first launched back in November 2023.

A post to the official MW3 Reddit brought attention to the issue after the release of the most recent season. Unlike Warzone and multiplayer, which received several updates, other modes like Ground War were left untouched.

“I’m honestly shocked that MW3 has gotten to its third season and there hasn’t been ANY additions to Ground War. Whether new maps or ones carried forward from last year are much needed,” explained the original poster.

Call of Duty has become known for bringing back old maps to newer games with a couple of minor tweaks. The same can be said for Warzone, which has gone back and forth between several islands.

“I would love if the old MW2 ground war maps would carry forward. Sa’id City, Sarrif Bay and Guijarro were great. Seeing that MWZ has already been using MW2 locations for Dark Aether levels, I imagine the size of including them isn’t that big,” commented another.

MW3 just unveiled its third season which is packed with new maps, modes, operators, and perks. Although these changes only expand between MW3’s multiplayer and Warzone.

Sledgehammer has yet to comment on or address the lack of support for Ground War. Something that has left fans of the mode disappointed. However, there is still time for a mid-season update or perhaps another overhaul in Season 4.

