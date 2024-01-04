MW3 Season 2 leak points to addition of sword and bow weapons

A prolific Call of Duty leaker claims MW3 Season 2 will introduce players to new sword and bow weapons.

The Season 1 Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 will come to a close in early February, meaning Season 2 will likely launch around the same time.

Next to nothing is known about what the second season may entail; however, users can at least expect the addition of new maps, modes, operators, and weapons.

Interestingly, details from a leaker suggest a couple of Season 2’s weapon-related additions will raise eyebrows.

Article continues after ad

Leaker claims MW3 Season 2 will add a sword and bow to the mix

Call of Duty leaker el_bobberto claims they’ve been informed about two new weapons coming to MW3 – a sword and bow. The insider went on to note that the sword has now appeared in the game files.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

El_bobberto suggested the items could go live in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2, with “similar weapons” also reportedly in the works. The following post from the leaker features a rendered by another insider, Semtex.

While swords are hardly new to the world of Call of Duty, given the appearance of Dual Kodachis, players haven’t had many chances to get their hands on a classic bow weapon.

Article continues after ad

A few people responding to the above post noted that MW3 Season 2’s sword could be related to the rumored Walking Dead event, which will allegedly involve the Katana-wielding Michonne.

The Walking Dead collab leak surfaced in late November 2023, hinting that both Rick Grimes and Michonne will enter the fray as brand-new operators. At the time of writing, Call of Duty developers have yet to corroborate any of the above claims.