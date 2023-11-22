MW3 leak points to Rick Grimes & Michonne Operators in The Walking Dead collab

Walkers beware. Call of Duty could be merging with The Walking Dead as newly datamined intel suggests a collaboration is on the way soon, one that could bring Rick Grimes and Michonne to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone as new Operators.

In the era of live service games, high-profile crossovers are fairly common. Whether it’s previous CoD games bringing horror icons back into the spotlight, Overwatch 2 adding One Punch Man skins to the game, or just about every single IP known to man dropping into Fortnite, there’s plenty for fans to spend their money on.

Next on the agenda appears to be another popular crossover for Activision’s FPS juggernaut. With Modern Warfare 3 now in focus, the first big collaboration seems locked in as dataminers have picked up on fresh intel in the latest update.

Seemingly to arrive early next year, Rick Grimes and Michonne of The Walking Dead fame could be joining as new Operators. In effort to promote the new movie-turned-series spinoff The Ones Who Live, the power couple may be taking on some new threats in CoD.

While not explicitly confirming the crossover, prominent CoD leaker ‘HeyImAlaix’ teased the idea on November 21. Sharing a simple picture of the show, along with a follow-up pertaining to The Ones Who Live, they connected the two mega-popular franchises.

No specific details were locked in beyond the mere possibility of a collab, though with its ties to the February 2024 spinoff series, speculation has already run rampant. As this new show focuses on Rick Grimes and Michonne, many are convinced they’re the obvious fit if any new Operators should arrive as part of this collab.

Though it’s obviously worth taking this theory with a grain of salt for the time being. For all we know, the crossover might be nothing more than an in-game challenge with some weapon skins attached. Though if recent history is anything to go by, similar to The Boys crossover earlier this year, it seems Operator skins are a given with major promotions of this nature.

For now, we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled over the coming months as any further details emerge.

AMC The legendary Rick Grimes could soon be a playable Operator in CoD.

At the time of writing, Modern Warfare 3 is still fresh and its integration with Warzone is yet to even get underway. Thus, there’s no quite telling how things may track beyond this highly anticipated merge on December 6.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest as this possible CoD x The Walking Dead collab comes into focus.