Call of Duty Season 4 Vondel trailer teases The Boys collaboration

The latest trailer for the upcoming Vondel update in Call of Duty Warzone 2 and multiplayer has teased a collaboration with the Amazon original series, The Boys. Here’s everything we know about it.

Over the years, Call of Duty has partnered with a wide variety of well-known brands, from anime shows like Attack on Titan to music artists and athletes like Snoop Dogg and Lionel Messi.

A brand new Vondel map is being added to Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0’s central multiplayer mode, making for an intriguing mid-season upgrade. The new features are part of the upcoming fourth season.

The Summer Game Fest 2023 trailer, however, hinted at a partnership with the hit Amazon original series The Boys.

Vondel brings The Boys to Call of Duty Season 4

In recent years, Amazon’s original series The Boys has become a phenomenon among pop culture aficionados thanks to its unflinching material critiquing traditional superhero comic book properties.

The show, sticking to its violent and gritty core might be collaborating with Call of Duty in the upcoming Season 4 which arrives on June 14, 2023.

Although the tease just showed the show’s logo spray-painted on a building, it’s safe to assume that players will soon learn some exciting news about the collaboration. The trailer however, showed players the exciting new additions Vondel will bring to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II.

While there has been no official word from either Activision or the show runners, the community are speculating characters like Billy Butcher and The Homelander to make an appearance as in-game skins.