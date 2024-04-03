GamingCall of Duty

MW2 weapons just got a huge buff in MW3 & Warzone

Modern Warfare 2 weapons just received a huge buff in Warzone Season 3 that will finally give them a genuine chance to compete with their MW3 counterparts.

Since Modern Warfare 3’s launch in November 2023 and its later integration into Warzone, MW2 weapons have fallen by the wayside with very few being worth using. Outside of rare exceptions like the TAQ-V and STB 556, the majority are simply outclassed by MW3 guns.

However, Season 3 looks to change that with every Modern Warfare 2 weapon receiving a monstrous buff. As detailed in the patch notes, this buff is as follows:

  • “Decreased obstructive VFX while firing MWII Weapons to align with MWIII standards.”

The result of this buff is that the visual recoil and weapon shake MW2 weapons has been greatly reduced, now aligning with how the newer guns introduced in Modern Warfare 3 perform.

This change is huge with it being one of the community’s most demanded requests. It will not only make Modern Warfare 2 weapons easier to use and much more consistent but also allow you to use old blueprints without handicapping yourself.

In multiplayer this change will make several MW2 weapons more viable, but in Warzone it may very well birth a brand new meta entirely. All of a sudden, those assault rifles and battle rifles that were too difficult to use at long range are now just as accessible as meta options like the MCW and RAM-7.

