Forgotten MW2 weapon is still “actually beast” in Warzone despite drawbacks

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has heaped praise onto a forgotten MW2 weapon that once dominated the Warzone meta believing it is still viable even today.

Warzone Season 3 is here bringing with it a range of balance tweaks and new weapons like the MORS for players to try out. With everyone’s focus on these changes, it’s easy to overlook the options that have been there for over a year, but some of these older MW2 weapons are still viable.

That’s a sentiment that expert WhosImmortal echoed with the Warzone content creator being extremely impressed by the TAQ-V despite not expecting much from it at first.

WhosImmortal’s featured TAQ-V loadout used the following attachments:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Grain ammunition

7.62x51mm High Grain ammunition Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Dominating lobbies with this TAQ-V loadout, WhosImmortal expressed: “Yo this gun is actually beast, like it’s actually good. I’m frying with it, what the f**k.”

He would later clarify, “I’m not saying it’s top-tier meta or anything but you can definitely use the [TAQ-V] and not feel as though you are being bogged down by some sh*t gun.”

According to WZ Ranked, the TAQ-V has a pitiful usage rate of just 0.04%, making it less popular than every Modern Warfare 3 weapon. Despite this, WhosImmortal was generally positive about the MW2 battle rifle, encouraging his viewers to try it out.

Unfortunately, despite having a competitive TTK the TAQ-V has one big drawback shared by most Modern Warfare 2 weapons, excessive visual recoil. This exaggerated visual recoil makes MW2 weapons difficult to keep on target lowering their overall consistency, especially at long range.