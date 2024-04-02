How to unlock Gladiator in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 3 introduces the Gladiator melee. Here’s how you’ll get access to the weapon in game.

Modern Warfare 3’s third season of content is upon us, introducing four new weapons to the game’s expansive weapon pool. Players can earn classic favorites — the BAL-27 assault rifle and MORS sniper rifle — while nabbing two new weapons, the FJX Horus and the Gladiator melee.

The Gladiator is an interesting melee choice, as it ditches the conventional sword or knife appearance for a smaller punch knife. It’ll certainly run rampant in lobbies, as players look to dominate the smaller maps with the hilariously small blade.

That said, unlocking Modern Warfare 3’s Gladiator is quite easy, as you’ll only need to reach Sector 15 in the Season 3 Battle Pass. Players who don’t purchase the pass fear not, it’s unlockable for free as well, provided you reach Sector 15.

The melee weapon has six levels to progress through and is described as follows:

“Close combat was never so quick and painful, with the Gladiator rivaling the Karambit for supreme mobility, handling, and damage potential. Cut straight to the bone with haste and ease, but ensure you’re close enough to make your lethal stabs count.”