How to unlock MORS sniper in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

The MORS sniper rifle is due to arrive in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone with the launch of Season 3. Here’s how you can unlock the new long-range gun.

For those who have been around Call of Duty for a while, the MORS will serve as a big throwback to a completely different time, as the most popular sniper in the divisive Advanced Warfare.

Now the gun is coming back, and it could shake up the sniper meta which has been dominated by the XRK Stalker and KATT AMR for some time. Luckily, it’s easy to unlock too.

You can unlock the MORS in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone through Sector 4 of the Season 3 Battle Pass, meaning it’ll be available as soon as the new season launches on Wednesday, April 3.

The gun has 19 weapon levels to progress through and is described as follows:

“An advanced form of sniper warfare, the Military Operated Rail Sniper (MORS) is a one-shot beast, offering high damage with exceptional handling. Distance is an afterthought with this long-range and accurate Sniper Rifle with what might be the perfect combination of accuracy and damage. The weapon has single-round devastation with a reasonably rapid reload rate.”

This should see it challenging for the mantle of long-range master from the Katt AMR, and could absolutely cause serious damage across open maps like Derail or Wasteland, as well as Urzikstan and Warzone’s returning Rebirth Island.