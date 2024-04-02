How to unlock FJX Horus in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

Season 3 brings the FJX Horus SMG to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Here’s how to unlock the new close-range assassin.

Modern Warfare 3’s Season 3 will see four new weapons enter the fold — the MORS sniper rifle, the BAL-27 assault rifle, the Gladiator melee, and the FJX Horus SMG.

Speaking of the FJX Horus, it’s a new machine pistol SMG, boasting best-in-class close-quarters damage and mobility that looks familiar to the MAC-10 from previous entries.

With Season 3, it’s easy to unlock, as you’ll only need to reach Sector 8 of Season 3’s Battle Pass. Along with that, it’s free for all players, meaning you won’t have to shell out the COD points to earn it.

Once unlocked, the FJX Horus will be usable across all of CoD’s modes. The gun has 18 levels of progression and is described as follows:

“Boasting fantastic mobility and handling along with a lightning quick reload speed, the FJX Horus is ideal for rapid, close-ranged engagements. Close the distance for optimal damage output and utilize its breakneck swap speed to switch between weapons without missing a beat.”

We’ll see how it plays out in MW3 and Warzone, as both modes have been dominated by the RAM-9 SMG. However, with Rebirth Island returning, it could prove to be quite the tool.