Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded: Start date, new weapons, game modes, Ranked Play, more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded is next on the calendar as devs drop another heaping serve of content for players to enjoy. From the arrival of Ranked Play to a new set of maps, modes, weapons, and more, here’s what’s on the way.

With the annual cycle beginning anew, Modern Warfare 3 is now in the midst of its first full season. Marking the launch of Warzone’s Urzikstan map along with plenty of new multiplayer content, Season 1 has kept players coming back day in day out.

Moving forward, however, the community is always eager to see what’s next up so naturally, sights are now shifting to the midseason patch. And while it’s still early days yet, with only a few confirmed details, we already know some of what to expect with Season 1 Reloaded.

So long before it all gets underway, be sure to brush up below with our rundown on what’s to come in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded.

Activision The full Season 1 roadmap shows plenty on the way for S1 Reloaded.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded is set to come into focus on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. We know this thanks to the current Season 1 Battle Pass featuring a ‘Classified’ Sector set to reveal its contents on that particular date.

This aligns with roughly the middle of the season’s full run, giving players a few weeks to see and do everything in the Reloaded patch before Season 2 takes over.

New content in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded

At least two new weapons arriving in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded

While not explicitly confirmed for Season 1 Reloaded, two new weapons were listed as ‘In-Season’ drops on the Season 1 Roadmap. Thus, we can safely expect to see the HRM-9 SMG and the TAQ Evolvere LMG both in the game around this time.

Little is known about these new additions at the time of writing, and it’s also unclear if any other weapons will be joining them. Typically we see at least one new melee weapon or piece of equipment, so we might be able to expect similar as we get closer to the big update.

Rio map debuts in Season 1 Reloaded

We know for certain the Season 1 Reloaded update comes with a brand new multiplayer map built for traditional 6v6 modes. While the full MW3 title was built around classic MW2 maps from 2009, this will mark the first original map joining the game.

Rio looks to be a small-to-medium-sized map with plenty of flanking opportunities circling around a central hotspot.

Activision Rio is next up in MW3.

Ranked Play headlines new game modes in Season 1 Reloaded

After weeks of patience in the community, Ranked Play is officially set to launch with the Season 1 Reloaded update. As usual, this is where the most dedicated players will test their mettle in increasingly difficult lobbies as they climb through various Skill Divisions.

Not only that, however, a whopping five additional game modes are also set to release with the content drop. Vortex, Santa’s Slayground, Infected, Headquarters, and Team Gunfight are all listed for the middle of the season, making the Reloaded patch their most likely target.

Some will be familiar to veterans, though Vortex is a completely original mode where one player is given the iconic Zombies Ray Gun. Kill this player and you’ll take the Ray Gun for yourself. The cycle repeats until someone hits the score limit.

Activision Ranked Play is finally making its way to MW3 with Season 1 Reloaded.

So that’s all there is to know about Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded. As always, we’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest details right here as they emerge.

