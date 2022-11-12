Modern Warfare 2’s Santa Sena Border Crossing boasts awesome Breaking Bad easter egg

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Eagle-eyed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have noticed a reference to acclaimed TV show Breaking Bad on the Santa Sena Border Crossing multiplayer map.

Much has been said about the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps since the game’s global launch on October 28, and no more so than Santa Sena Border Crossing.

The environment, set at a war-torn border point between the USA and Mexico, has been blasted as one of Call of Duty’s worst ever maps, primarily because of its bizarre shape and glut of cars and trucks obscuring lines of sight.

However, it may be about to win more favor with the MW2 player base after a neat easter egg was discovered on one of the map’s RVs, nodding to acclaimed TV show Breaking Bad.

Santa Sena Border Crossing has Breaking Bad reference in MW2

An RV around the middle of Santa Sena Border Crossing possesses five pieces of gaffer tape on the door in a small circle, almost certainly a reference to the RV that features in Breaking Bad and becomes the mobile home of the show’s protagonists.

The reference dates back to the show’s earliest episodes, when Jesse and Walter are attacked in the RV by a drug cartel and holes are shot into the vehicle’s door.

Reluctant to change vehicle, Jesse and Walter tape over the bullet holes and continue to use the RV.

It might not placate fans who are unhappy with the map’s design, flow and replayability, but it’s certainly a cool detail that nods to an all-time great TV show.

It also gives players reasons to look out for easter eggs and references in Modern Warfare 2’s other multiplayer maps, no more so than Shoothouse and Shipment, both of which have now been confirmed as the fan favorite maps dropping with Season 1.