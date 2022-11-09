Everything coming in MW2 Season 1: New modes, persistent Prestige, Battle Pass & more

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

There are plenty of ways to earn quick XP in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 reintroduces Shoot the Ship and Combat Records, adds four new weapons, and brings back a persistent Prestige system.

Modern Warfare 2 is receiving its first major update after hitting shelves on October 28. Activision revealed MW2 had beaten MW3 to become the most lucrative launch in series history, and the game surpassed $1 billion in sell-through revenue in only 10 days.

Fans turn their attention to what’s next in the pipeline. Modern Warfare 2 menus suggest Specialist could return, and leaks hinted at two new maps.

After much speculation, Activision officially confirmed Shipment and Shoot House are returning in Modern Warfare 2, along with four new weapons, Combat Record, and more. Here is everything coming as part of the November 16 update.

Activision Blizzard Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 launches on November 16 alongside Warzone 2.

How does the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass work?

Modern Warfare 2’s Battle Pass changes the usual formula. Instead of a linear stream of tiers set out in a scrolling row along the bottom of your screen, your Battle Pass takes the form of a multi-Sector map.

Players will unlock items using earned Battle Token Tier Skips across this map, which is themed within the current season. Each map has at least 20 Sectors with five items in each Sector — tokens can be used to either unlock adjacent Sectors or earn more items within an unlocked Sector.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 patch notes

In Activision’s latest blog post, the developers announced Shoot House and Shipment are being reimagined in MW2. Ranked Play is not coming during Season 1, but a CDL Moshpit gives players a chance to warm up for the real thing.

Shoot House is included alongside Season 1’s launch, while Shipment launches midseason. The reimagined Shipment map puts the fan-favorite location on the top of a ship in the middle of a storm.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 introduces four new weapons and six new operators.

Four weapons are coming to MW2 in Season 1 — Victus XMR Sniper Rifle, BAS-P SMG, Chimera AR, and the M13B AR.

The Tier 1 playlist will be available at the start of Season 1. Modern Warfare 2’s spin on hardcore features decreased health, limited HUD elements, and friendly fire turned on. Activision confirmed Combat Records will arrive at some point during the season.

Modern Warfare does away with the Seasonal Prestige system, finally giving players a way of persistently leaving up through multiple seasons.

Here are the main highlights from Activision’s blog.