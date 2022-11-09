Everything coming in MW2 Season 1: New modes, persistent Prestige, Battle Pass & more

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 reintroduces Shoot the Ship and Combat Records, adds four new weapons, and brings back a persistent Prestige system.
Modern Warfare 2 is receiving its first major update after hitting shelves on October 28. Activision revealed MW2 had beaten MW3 to become the most lucrative launch in series history, and the game surpassed $1 billion in sell-through revenue in only 10 days.
Fans turn their attention to what’s next in the pipeline. Modern Warfare 2 menus suggest Specialist could return, and leaks hinted at two new maps.
After much speculation, Activision officially confirmed Shipment and Shoot House are returning in Modern Warfare 2, along with four new weapons, Combat Record, and more. Here is everything coming as part of the November 16 update.
How does the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass work?
Modern Warfare 2’s Battle Pass changes the usual formula. Instead of a linear stream of tiers set out in a scrolling row along the bottom of your screen, your Battle Pass takes the form of a multi-Sector map.
Players will unlock items using earned Battle Token Tier Skips across this map, which is themed within the current season. Each map has at least 20 Sectors with five items in each Sector — tokens can be used to either unlock adjacent Sectors or earn more items within an unlocked Sector.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 patch notes
In Activision’s latest blog post, the developers announced Shoot House and Shipment are being reimagined in MW2. Ranked Play is not coming during Season 1, but a CDL Moshpit gives players a chance to warm up for the real thing.
Shoot House is included alongside Season 1’s launch, while Shipment launches midseason. The reimagined Shipment map puts the fan-favorite location on the top of a ship in the middle of a storm.
Four weapons are coming to MW2 in Season 1 — Victus XMR Sniper Rifle, BAS-P SMG, Chimera AR, and the M13B AR.
The Tier 1 playlist will be available at the start of Season 1. Modern Warfare 2’s spin on hardcore features decreased health, limited HUD elements, and friendly fire turned on. Activision confirmed Combat Records will arrive at some point during the season.
Modern Warfare does away with the Seasonal Prestige system, finally giving players a way of persistently leaving up through multiple seasons.
Here are the main highlights from Activision’s blog.
- Shoot House, Shipment Set for Reimagined Return. Prepare to finish out those camo challenges or just embrace the frantic chaos these action-packed maps provide.
- Open the CDL Moshpit. Prior to the introduction of Modern Warfare II Ranked Mode in a future Season, practice on the official maps and ruleset with your squad.
- New Special Ops Mission, Raid Episode 1 In-Season. Grab your Duo and assault the enemy on land and in the air before gearing up for the continuation of the Modern Warfare II story in a daunting Raid experience.
- New Battle Pass, Now with More Player Choice. Conquer a new Battle Pass as you choose map Sectors your way to unlock both free and premium items in whatever order you decide.
- Four Weapons, Six Total Operators. Two new weapon platforms and two Trios — one of elite soldiers and one of football’s finest — are set to bolster your arsenal and Operator roster.
- Seasonal Prestige System. New challenges and rewards await those who clear the Military Ranks.