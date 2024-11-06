Black Ops 6’s Nuketown is missing a 14-year-old fan-favorite feature

The return of Nuketown in Black Ops 6 has been celebrated by players, but the remastered map actually abandons a long-running tradition that every other variant has followed.

Call of Duty maps don’t come more iconic than Nuketown. First introduced back in Black Ops 1, this tiny nuclear test site has gone on to become one of Treyarch’s most popular maps and a staple of the franchise.

The map has appeared in every Treyarch-developed game since, from the futuristic makeovers in BO2 and BO3 to the snowy iteration of BO4. But although each version is completely different to look at, they all have one thing in common – the mannequin Easter egg.

Every single edition of Nuketown rewarded players for shooting the heads off all of the mannequins within a certain time limit. In the original Black Ops it would cause the song Sympathy for the Devil by The Rolling Stones to play, while in Black Ops 4 a rocket would launch from the middle of the map.

With this in mind, many fans might have been excited to see what the devs had up their sleeves for the Black Ops 6 variant of Nuketown. However, there is currently no mannequin Easter egg to be found.

The Nuketown in BO6 is the OG version that fans will remember from 2010, only it’s been remastered to fit in with the other new maps in terms of visuals. This suggests that the first Easter egg, featuring the Rolling Stones song, would be the most likely outcome, but after testing it out for ourselves it doesn’t appear to work.

The most likely cause of this is that some of the mannequins, such as the two sitting on the bus in the middle of the map, can’t be shot. Although the windows can be smashed, any bullets fired into the vehicle don’t register and the plastic people remain intact.

It’s unclear at the time of writing if this is a bug, or if there’s currently no Easter egg active on Black Ops 6’s Nuketown. Of course, it’s also possible that there is a secret to be found, but the method has been tweaked to keep fans guessing.

For now, at least, we’re left to continue the search. But if you prefer to stick to multiplayer rather than Easter egg hunting, here are the best loadouts to use on Nuketown.