Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 players are vanishing through walls

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 players are pulling off vanishing acts by walking, diving, and jumping, through walls.

As MW2 and & WZ2 continue to roll on, more and more bugs are popping out of the woodwork each day.

This is without a doubt one of the most controversial entries on the list though, as players have found spots around Al Mazrah and at least one Multiplayer map where they can simply traverse through walls that are supposed to be completely solid.

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2’s hollow wall spots

The first place is on Embassy, a Modern Warfare 2 map that’s also featured in the battle royale mode. This bugged wall is in the laundry room, just behind the kitchens in the top corner of the map.

As the TikToker Varics shows off in the video embedded below, it’s possible to dolphin dive into a specific corner of the room and climb on through to the other side.

In Warzone, it’s a bit more sinister. Anyone being chased through a specific building in Al Mazrah City can simply back hop on a plant, back through a wall, and disappear under the map.

The only thing that will force them to find a ladder and climb back up is the inevitable arrival of the gas. Otherwise, this spot is indefinitely safe and creates a distinctly unfair advantage over the rest of the competition.

This is only one confirmed spot, but players across the internet have reported finding similar bugged locations, though no footage of them has appeared yet.

The community’s frustration over the number of bugs and glitches has certainly caused a stir, and some players have even attempted to organize a boycott for the release of the reported Sledehammer Games title later this year.

As for Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2, the fanbase’s hopes lie on Season 2 to bring some much-needed fixes to the party.