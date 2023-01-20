Crazy Warzone 2 bug is killing players before the match even starts

A bizarre and infuriating Warzone 2 bug is killing players before matches even begin, booting them out of the transport plane as it approaches Al Mazrah.

While Warzone 2 was seen by many as the answer to the first Warzone’s glaring issues, that optimism has given way to disappointment as a series of issues affect the BR sequel.

Cheating is noticeably less prevalent, but invasive bugs and glitches continue to affect the average user’s experience, much like they did across the entire lifespan of what is now Warzone Caldera.

From players randomly being transported to the Gulag to helicopters becoming de facto submarines, the average multiplayer match is susceptible to an unlimited number of issues.

Article continues after ad

Now, players are being killed by a bug before their Warzone 2 match has even started.

Warzone 2 bug kills players before their game begins

The bizarre problem was captured by one affected player, who shared their experience on the battle royale’s subreddit on January 19.

Attached was a clip showing the transport plane from which players deploy approaching Al Mazrah. However, before it even reached the coastline, the player was booted out of the plane and hit with Warzone 2’s “return to combat area” warning.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Despite their best efforts – pulling out a parachute and trying to glide to safety – the game eliminated them long before the first player had even landed.

Article continues after ad

They joked: “New “Fastest Death in WZ” record? The plane sh*t me out before we even reached the playable map… Thanks game!”

Plenty of respondents commented that they were not surprised by the issue, given the number of bugs that continue to plague Warzone 2.

One said: “I can’t even keep track of all the bugs in this game anymore. It feels like a new one magically appears every couple days.”

While the devs do have Trello boards dedicated to identifying, monitoring and fixing bugs, many clearly feel it is failing to scratch the surface.

Hopefully, when Season Two drops on February 15, there’ll be a host of glitch corrections in the offing.