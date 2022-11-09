Modern Warfare 2 could overhaul killstreaks as Specialist return teased

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Specialist could be set to return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 after players noticed a mention of it in the settings of a private match.

With the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward has made some major changes to staple features of the CoD franchise. They’ve given the Gunsmith a bit of a facelift with additional weapon tuning, as well as changing the way guns are unlocked.

The CoD developers have also given Perks a bit of a rework as well. Players can now adjust their perk setups with two base perks, an Ultimate perk, and a bonus perk. That change, though, hasn’t gone down all that well with players.

The absence of Specialist, which was a popular feature in 2019’s reboot of Modern Warfare, has also been a complaint for players. Some would rather earn more perks through their kills rather than rack up killstreaks.

Modern Warfare 2 menu suggests Specialist could return

Well, for those hoping that Specialist may make a return in MW2, they’ve been given a glimmer of hope thanks to a mention of it in private matches.

The mention of Specialist was flagged by Redditor LightsOut16900, who noted that ‘Wrap Killstreaks’ —killstreaks that can be earned more than once in a life — can also be enabled by players. On top of that, the setting also says: “Specialist streaks do not wrap as the perks are persistent when earned in that life.”

This appears to suggest it would work more like the 2019 version of Specialist rather than Modern Warfare 3 where all specialist perks were unlocked after an 8 killstreak.

That mention has excited plenty of players who want Specialist back in CoD, but there are a few who have also urged caution about the sly mention.

“Considering the amount of MW19 operator names still left in random places and other stuff, I wouldn’t be surprised if this is just a forgotten piece that nobody fixed,” said one. “Wouldn’t be surprised that they forgot the text in there. If they used the same camos they must have used the same text,” added another.

It remains to be seen if Specialist will be making a return, but with Infinity Ward planning plenty of changes over the coming months, it wouldn’t be a surprise.