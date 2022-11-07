Modern Warfare 2 players unearth iconic multiplayer maps in-game

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer map rotation has already taken several lumps, but a much-needed boost may be on the way.

Modern Warfare 2 launched with eleven 6v6 multiplayer maps before Infinity Ward mysteriously removed Valderas Museum on the game’s launch day.

Infinity Ward is not yet in the clear as MW2 is potentially removing the Breenbergh Hotel map due to legal issues. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief as a lifeline appears to be in the pipeline.

Inside MW2’s Embassy map, players discovered two iconic CoD locations while going into spectator mode.

Highrise and Terminal found in Modern Warfare 2

Activision The likes of Terminal, Scrapyard, and Highrise look set to be added to Modern Warfare’s existing multiplayer.

An MW2 leak claimed that to celebrate 20 years of Call of Duty, a “greatest hits map pack” is in development. CoD leaker GhostOfHope believes popular maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and other series entries are coming to MW2 in 2023 as DLC.

We already know that Warzone 2’s map Al Mazrah includes Modern Warfare 2’s (2009) Highrise and Terminal as POIs, but two Reddit users found both locations in 6v6 multiplayer.

The first player went into a private match, joined as a free spectator, and flew around until finding Highrise next to MW2’s Embassy map.

Using the same spectator method, a second player discovered Terminal inside the Embassy map. It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as Embassy is confirmed to take place in Al Mazrah, but seeing both maps in 6v6 multiplayer opens new doors of opportunity.

Al Mazrah also includes other classic CoD maps as POIs; Dome, Showdown, and Quarry. Activision confirmed a “fan favorite” map is coming to Modern Warfare 2 on November 16, and a “legendary” map is coming on December 14.

Fans demand more multiplayer content, especially if we keep losing maps.