MW2 potentially removing Breenbergh Hotel map due to legal issues

Activision could soon remove the Call of Duty Breenbergh Hotel map from Modern Warfare 2 after legal issues surface due to similarities between the design and one five-star hotel in Amsterdam.

It’s no secret that real-life events and locations inspire plenty of Infinity Ward’s campaign and map designs. However, in Modern Warfare 2, those similarities have been forcing Activision to take down maps after legal action was taken.

The first map to be eliminated after the Beta was that of the Valderas Museum after its similarities with the Getty Museum in California caused an array of legal battles against the game. Now, the Breenbergh Hotel map is in jeopardy after the hotel it’s based on spoke out against being unwillingly added to the first-person shooter.

MW2 could remove Breenbergh Hotel map after ‘unwanted involvement’

Activision The Breenbergh Hotel map is based on a luxury hotel in Amsterdam.

The design of the Breenbergh Hotel map is based on a five-star hotel in Amsterdam called the Conservatorium Hotel. After finding out this fact, the hotel manager spoke out to Volkskrant about their “unwanted involvement” in Modern Warfare 2 and how they were clearly not consulted or asked before this map was created.

The manager explained that the hotel doesn’t ” support games that seem to encourage the use of violence” going on to say that Modern Warfare 2 “in no way reflects our core values ​​and [they] regret [their] apparent and unwanted involvement.” Currently, there is no word on whether the Conservatorium Hotel will be taking legal action.

This bout of legal action from the Getty Museum and potentially the Conservatorium Hotel is not the only element of unwilling inspiration seen in Modern Warfare 2. In fact, it’s been reported that Call of Duty pros currently can’t play the new Crown Raceway map after potential legal issues due to its similarity with the Marina Bay Grand Prix Formula 1 race track in Singapore.

There has been no confirmation regarding any current legal action being taken for the Breenbergh Hotel map.