Modern Warfare 2 players convinced DMZ features are hidden in campaign

Although little is known about the Escape From Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode, it’s definitely piqued the interest of the CoD community. Now that the Modern Warfare 2 single-player campaign is live, players think they’ve spotted some features that will appear in the DMZ mode at launch.

With Modern Warfare 2 finally here, and the launch of Warzone 2 not far behind, it’s a great time to be a Call of Duty player. MW2 is set to deliver the traditional CoD experience that fans love, while Warzone 2 marks a brand-new era for the battle royale.

There’s also the new DMZ mode to look forward to, although Activision has remained fairly tight-lipped on the Escape From Tarkov-inspired mode so far. This hasn’t stopped fans from speculating what the devs might have planned.

Now, those that dropped into the Modern Warfare 2 single-player campaign through early access think they’ve spotted some features that will appear in DMZ when it arrives.

CoD expert JGOD posted a clip from a section of the Moden Warfare 2 campaign where he found a locked container that he couldn’t open inside a room.

The YouTuber immediately recognized that opening these types of boxes and looking for loot could be a major part of DMZ, which is expected to revolve around searching for valuable items before extracting them safely.

“Be wary, this DMZ-type stuff here. Those are DMZ things that you’re going to find, probably,” he said in the clip, before confidently adding: “100%.”

In order to bust the box open, JGOD had to open a crafting menu to make a Pry Tool. Once he finally got it open, he found everything from explosives to a sight for his weapon.

The addition of crafting and looting attachments caused him to double down on his earlier prediction: “There’s the attachments, oh wow. Yeah this is all DMZ!”

These features seem to be limited purely to one Modern Warfare 2 mission, which is leading many players to agree that Infinity Ward have bigger plans for them.

“Since so far it seems exclusive to this one mission, yes. Would be kinda odd for them to implement so much crafting items for one section,” said one reply.

While it’s a drastic new step for the CoD series that shakes up the usual formula, the idea seems to have gone down well so far.

“This mission was stressful! Exactly the way DMZ should be,” said one reply. “I think it’s pretty seamless. Will be fun,” said another.

DMZ is due to launch alongside Warzone 2 on November 16, so we’ll have to wait and see if these features do make their way into the mode.