Warzone Heavy Armor Public Event explained

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is bringing along the new Heavy Armor Public Event as a way to shake up your matches. So here is everything you need to know about the in-game event.

As CoD gears up for Season 3 Reloaded’s massive content drop, we’ve already got a look into what’s coming in Warzone, from the return of the Weapon Trade Station, the new Field Upgrade Utility Boxes, and even a change in the time of day on Rebirth Island.

And also part of the massive update is the arrival of the new Heavy Armor Public Event. So here is everything you need to know about the event in Warzone.

What is the Heavy Armor Public Event in Warzone?

The Heavy Armor Public Event is a new event that can occur at infil in which the maximum number of plates that can be equipped will be increased by one.

This means when the event is active, players can equip up to four plates, increasing their Armor HP up by 50. With the change, it should increase time-to-kill and add a new variety to the gameplay.

The event will only be available on Rebirth Island, however, it’s not guaranteed to happen in every playthrough as the event will be a “rare occurrence” according to the devs.

At the start of the match, every player is automatically awarded with both the additional armor slot and with three of their four slots already full.

However, there is an exception for players that are running the Tempered Perk. Instead, they will only have three armor slots, with two already being filled and the third empty. Each Armor Plate will give 66.7 HP instead of the usual 50.

The extra armor slot will be applied to all types of vests, which are; Standard 3-plate, Communications Vest, Medic Vest, Stealth Vest, and Tempered Plate Carrier.