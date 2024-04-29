GamingCall of Duty

Warzone Heavy Armor Public Event explained

Jeremy Gan
Warzone two operator run and gunningActivision

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is bringing along the new Heavy Armor Public Event as a way to shake up your matches. So here is everything you need to know about the in-game event. 

As CoD gears up for Season 3 Reloaded’s massive content drop, we’ve already got a look into what’s coming in Warzone, from the return of the Weapon Trade Station, the new Field Upgrade Utility Boxes, and even a change in the time of day on Rebirth Island. 

And also part of the massive update is the arrival of the new Heavy Armor Public Event. So here is everything you need to know about the event in Warzone. 

What is the Heavy Armor Public Event in Warzone? 

The Heavy Armor Public Event is a new event that can occur at infil in which the maximum number of plates that can be equipped will be increased by one. 

This means when the event is active, players can equip up to four plates, increasing their Armor HP up by 50. With the change, it should increase time-to-kill and add a new variety to the gameplay. 

The event will only be available on Rebirth Island, however, it’s not guaranteed to happen in every playthrough as the event will be a “rare occurrence” according to the devs. 

At the start of the match, every player is automatically awarded with both the additional armor slot and with three of their four slots already full. 

However, there is an exception for players that are running the Tempered Perk. Instead, they will only have three armor slots, with two already being filled and the third empty. Each Armor Plate will give 66.7 HP instead of the usual 50.

The extra armor slot will be applied to all types of vests, which are; Standard 3-plate, Communications Vest, Medic Vest, Stealth Vest, and Tempered Plate Carrier. 

Related Topics

Warzone

About The Author

Jeremy Gan

Jeremy is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He studied at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, and graduated with a Bachelors in Journalism. Jeremy mainly covers esports such as CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Dota 2, but he also leans into gaming and entertainment news as well. You can contact Jeremy at jeremy.gan@dexerto.com or on Twitter @Jer_Gan

keep reading
Red and green Kastov gun being held to the sky in Warzone
Call of Duty
Underrated MW2 AR is actually perfect sniper support in Warzone
Connor Bennett
Warzone players call for all maps to include new Rebirth feature
Call of Duty
Warzone is focusing on Rebirth Island at the expense of the game’s health
Shane Black
BP50 Assault Rifle
Call of Duty
“Overpowered” Aftermarket Part turns deadly MW3 AR into meta SMG in Warzone
Connor Bennett
Warzone Modern Warfare 3 animated camo
Call of Duty
How to unlock Binary Morality animated camo in Warzone & MW3
Brad Norton
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech