Modern Warfare 2 officially confirmed as 2022 CoD with logo reveal

After months of speculation, the 2022 Call of Duty title has officially been announced as Modern Warfare 2, 13 years after the original Modern Warfare 2 release.

While rumors and speculation have swirled about the upcoming CoD launch, there has not been any official confirmation from Activision or developers Infinity Ward themselves.

As we start to approach the promotional months of the Call of Duty season, with devs and Activision readying their next product, there’s no trailer yet — but the iconic Modern Warfare 2 logo is officially coming back.

On Thursday, April 28, the Infinity Ward and Call of Duty social media accounts posted the new Modern Warfare 2 logo, finally confirming the news CoD fans the world over had all been waiting for.

This comes just days after they showed off the new game to the 2022 NFL Draft prospects, many of whom were eager to share how great the game looked on their own social accounts.

“It was so realistic, it’s insane,” said projected first-round pick Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner. “And on top of that, it’s a new Warzone 2 coming out with it.”

It was so realistic, it’s insane🤣 And on top of that, it’s a new Warzone 2 coming out with it😉 https://t.co/awvsG8kyAy — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) April 26, 2022

There was no Warzone 2 logo accompanying the Modern Warfare 2 one that was posted by the Call of Duty social channels, but a new free-to-play Warzone experience has been confirmed by Activision already.

While there is no more information available on Modern Warfare 2 at the time of writing, you can check out our MW2 hub for all of the leaks or hints we’ve had about what the game could look like.

The original Modern Warfare 2 was one of the most popular games in the franchise, if not the most popular. If the 2022 edition lives anywhere close to the hype, Call of Duty fans will have a lot to be excited about.